Balochistan: Armed groups kill 14 Pakistani soldiers in coordinated attacks

Quetta, May 14 (IANS) At least 14 Pakistani military personnel were killed in separate attacks carried out by Baloch armed groups across Balochistan targeting the security forces, local media reported on Thursday.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack in the Chamalang region that resulted in the death of eight Pakistani army personnel, including an army officer identified as Tauseef Bhatti.

Located in a mineral-rich part of Balochistan, Chamalang has witnessed repeated attacks on Pakistani forces and mineral extraction companies by “pro-independence” Baloch armed groups.

In a statement, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said the group’s fighters launched a “coordinated attack” on a Pakistani army convoy after receiving “precise intelligence" from Zirab, the group’s intelligence wing, The Balochistan Post reported.

“During the operation, one vehicle was first blown up using a remote-controlled explosive device, followed by a heavy armed assault on the second vehicle,” the statement added.

In a separate incident in the province, a group of armed fighters targeted 20 trailers carrying minerals from the Saindak area in the Chagai district, along with the security convoy escorting them, near the Noshki region using rockets and other weapons, The Balochistan Post reported citing local sources.

Reports suggest that heavy clashes erupted between the attackers and Pakistani forces during the assault, leaving at least six military personnel dead and several others injured.

In another incident, armed men reportedly established a checkpoint near Dalbandin in Chagai and searched vehicles, detaining three individuals associated with the Siah Dik Copper Project while also seizing a Saindak Project vehicle.

Meanwhile, no group had taken responsibility for the Noshki convoy attack or the Dalbandin checkpoint operation.

Earlier this week, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) claimed responsibility for a wave of attacks against Pakistani forces across Balochistan, which resulted in the death of seven soldiers, local media reported.

Separately, the Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) claimed responsibility for an attack on electricity infrastructure in the Naseerabad district of Balochistan.

These latest incidents come against the backdrop of escalating attacks by Baloch groups targeting Pakistani military and police forces across Balochistan in recent days, resulting in heavy casualties and damage to the infrastructure.

--IANS

scor/as