Searches at 7 locations in Mumbai, Gurugram, Bengaluru in Reliance ADA Group cases: CBI

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said it has conducted searches at seven premises in connection with a case registered against Reliance Communications Ltd., one of the Reliance ADA Group companies.

These premises were spread across Mumbai, Gurugram, and Bengaluru, the Bureau said in a statement.

“The searches were conducted at the residential premises of the then CEO, CFO and Directors of the company who served during the period 2015–2017. The searches were conducted on the strength of Search Warrants dated 14.05.2026 issued by the Special Judge for CBI Cases, Mumbai. The searches resulted in seizure of incriminating documents and further investigation is continuing,” said the CBI.

The CBI, during the last few months, has registered seven cases against the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group on the complaints lodged by various Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and LIC in connection with alleged frauds involving thousands of crores of rupees.

The total quantum of alleged loss in these cases is Rs 27,337 crore.

CBI earlier conducted searches at 31 locations in the last few months, after registration of these cases.

Two senior executives of RCom, D. Vishwanath, Joint President of Reliance Communications, who was overall in-charge of banking operations of the Group, and Anil Kalya, Vice President, who had actively supported D. Vishwanath in managing banking operations and payments/utilisation of funds, were arrested on April 20.

Both the accused persons are presently in judicial custody. The investigation into the cases relating to the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group is being monitored by the Supreme Court, said the CBI.

Last Saturday, the CBI conducted searches at 17 premises in Mumbai in connection with three cases registered against Anil Ambani-led Reliance ADA Group companies -- Reliance Telecom Ltd, Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd, Reliance Home Finance Ltd and their Directors.

--IANS

na/