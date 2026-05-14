May 14, 2026 5:44 PM हिंदी

Aamir Khan kickstarts 3 Idiots 2 with Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan, movie to see a major time leap

Aamir Khan kickstarts 3 Idiots 2 with Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan, movie to see a major time leap

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) The news of Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan's superhit movie 3 Idiots to have a sequel to it, had taken the internet by storm.

A source has now revealed that Aamir Khan has officially begun work on the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster.

According to an industry source, Aamir Khan has officially started working on the sequel to 3 Idiots.

The project is presently in its pre-production phase, and it has been confirmed that the original trio, Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, are set to reprise their roles in the much-awaited follow-up.

The source further revealed that the sequel will feature a major time leap, which means the characters will no longer be at the same stage of life as seen in the 2009 film.

Interestingly, the biggest twist surrounding the project is its timeline. While a time jump has been confirmed, it is still unclear whether the story will unfold before or after the events of the original film.

The insider maintains that only Aamir currently knows the exact direction of the storyline. Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani, who helmed the original blockbuster, is also reportedly returning to direct the sequel.

For the uninitiated, Aamir Khan’s Rancho from 3 Idiots, became one of the most iconic characters in Indian cinema, loved for his humour, wisdom, and refreshing outlook on life.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots featured R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, and Mona Singh in key roles

The film became a huge blockbuster worldwide, and crossed ₹400 crore globally.

–IANS

rd/,

LATEST NEWS

Japanese Prime Minister to visit South Korea next week

Japanese Prime Minister to visit South Korea next week

Indian U-18 hockey teams set for Australia test ahead of Asia Cup 2026. Photo credit: Hockey India

Indian U-18 hockey teams set for Australia test ahead of Asia Cup 2026

'Voting is first step for nation building': CEC Gyanesh Kumar shares record voter turnout data

'Voting is first step for nation building': CEC Gyanesh Kumar shares record voter turnout data

FIEO upbeat over PM Modi's visit to UAE, Europe

FIEO upbeat over PM Modi's visit to UAE, Europe

SEBI proposes cleanup of derivatives rulebook, ease of business reforms for exchanges

SEBI proposes cleanup of derivatives rulebook, ease of business reforms for exchanges

‘I’ve felt at home ever since I arrived’: Captain Katrina Gorry confirms West Ham exit in the Women’s Super League. Photo credit: Women’s Super League

‘I’ve felt at home ever since I arrived’: Captain Katrina Gorry confirms West Ham exit

EU Global Gateway seen as alternative to China’s BRI: Report

EU Global Gateway seen as alternative to China’s BRI: Report

PM Modi's visit to give fresh strategic direction to India-Netherland ties

PM Modi's visit to give fresh strategic direction to India-Netherland ties

Rohit Saraf wraps up extensive schedule of ‘Mahakali’ in Hyderabad

Rohit Saraf wraps up extensive schedule of ‘Mahakali’ in Hyderabad

IPL 2026: Overton ruled out as CSK pick Dian Forrester as replacement

IPL 2026: Overton ruled out as CSK pick Dian Forrester as replacement