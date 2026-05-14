Centre unveils 200 MW solar module manufacturing line at CEL

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) The government on Thursday dedicated the 200 MW solar module manufacturing line of Central Electronics Limited (CEL) to the nation, as India is rapidly expanding its capabilities across multiple non-fossil energy domains, including solar energy, wind energy, nuclear energy and ocean-based energy systems.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, said that renewable energy and clean energy are set to play a major role in India’s growth trajectory under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi has set a national target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said each renewable energy source has its own utility and importance, and India is moving ahead with an integrated approach towards clean energy expansion and sustainable development.

Dr Singh described the operationalisation of the 200 MW Solar Module Manufacturing Line as a major milestone for India’s clean energy ecosystem and said the facility reflects the country’s growing confidence in indigenous manufacturing and renewable energy expansion.

Recalling CEL’s historic contribution to India’s renewable energy journey, the minister said India’s first solar cell was manufactured by CEL in 1977 and the country’s first solar plant was also established by the organisation in 1979.

CEL’s transformation, from an institution once on the verge of disinvestment into a profit-making, revenue-generating Mini Ratna enterprise, is a remarkable example of institutional revival. He said the turnaround reflects determined leadership, policy support, operational discipline and the collective efforts of scientists, engineers and employees associated with the organisation.

He noted that the Request for Proposal for the project was floated on April 24, 2025, the successful bidder was selected within one month and the manufacturing facility became operational in less than a year.

CEL is now expanding into future-oriented sectors including vertical axis wind turbines, hybrid renewable systems, data centres, advanced defence electronics, electronic warfare and small weapon systems, reflecting India’s growing technological confidence and strategic preparedness.

--IANS

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