May 14, 2026 5:45 PM हिंदी

Bandar’s ‘Kyun Mazaa Aa Raha Hai’ starring Bobby Deol, sung by Vishal Mishra shows calmness before storm

Bandar’s ‘Kyun Mazaa Aa Raha Hai’ starring Bobby Deol, sung by Vishal Mishra brings calmness amidst storm

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) The makers of Bandar, starring Bobby Deol, have finally unveiled the film’s first track, ‘Kyun Mazaa Aa Raha Hai’ on Thursday.

The song features Bobby Deol and Sapna Pabbi, headlining the romance and subtly crushing on each other.

The movie's recent teaser and song 'Come On Baby, had grabbed massive attention.

Sung and composed by Vishal Mishra, ‘Kyun Mazaa Aa Raha Hai’ is an addictive romantic track layered with love, desire, obsession, and emotional darkness.

The song presents a softer yet emotionally dangerous side of Bobby Deol’s character, showing him vulnerable, deeply in love.

Vishal Mishra continues his musical streak in romantic music after delivering beloved tracks like Kaise Hua from Kabir Singh, Tum Ho Toh in Saiyaara, and Deewaniyat.

The film’s teaser had already sparked intense conversations on social media with Bobby Deol’s wild retro-rockstar avatar and a sneak peek into the intense drama.

Soon after, the teaser for ‘Kyun Mazaa Aa Raha Hai’ further intrigued audiences by hinting at the emotional madness hidden beneath the film’s violent, chaotic exterior.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Bandar marks his first collaboration with Bobby Deol and stars Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, Sapna Pabbi, Jitendra Joshi, Raj B Shetty, Indrajith Sukumaran, Nagesh Bhonsle and others in pivotal roles.

Written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the acclaimed minds behind Paatal Lok, Kohra and Udta Punjab, the film promises to be an emotional ride, and morally dangerous cinematic experience.

Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi’s Saffron Magicworks in association with Zee Studios, Bandar releases in cinemas worldwide on June 5, 2026.

--IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Selectors likely to meet next week to pick squads for India’s Test, three ODIs against Afghanistan

Selectors likely to meet next week to pick squads for India’s Test, three ODIs against Afghanistan

Japanese Prime Minister to visit South Korea next week

Japanese Prime Minister to visit South Korea next week

Indian U-18 hockey teams set for Australia test ahead of Asia Cup 2026. Photo credit: Hockey India

Indian U-18 hockey teams set for Australia test ahead of Asia Cup 2026

'Voting is first step for nation building': CEC Gyanesh Kumar shares record voter turnout data

'Voting is first step for nation building': CEC Gyanesh Kumar shares record voter turnout data

FIEO upbeat over PM Modi's visit to UAE, Europe

FIEO upbeat over PM Modi's visit to UAE, Europe

SEBI proposes cleanup of derivatives rulebook, ease of business reforms for exchanges

SEBI proposes cleanup of derivatives rulebook, ease of business reforms for exchanges

‘I’ve felt at home ever since I arrived’: Captain Katrina Gorry confirms West Ham exit in the Women’s Super League. Photo credit: Women’s Super League

‘I’ve felt at home ever since I arrived’: Captain Katrina Gorry confirms West Ham exit

EU Global Gateway seen as alternative to China’s BRI: Report

EU Global Gateway seen as alternative to China’s BRI: Report

PM Modi's visit to give fresh strategic direction to India-Netherland ties

PM Modi's visit to give fresh strategic direction to India-Netherland ties

Rohit Saraf wraps up extensive schedule of ‘Mahakali’ in Hyderabad

Rohit Saraf wraps up extensive schedule of ‘Mahakali’ in Hyderabad