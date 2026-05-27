May 27, 2026 7:44 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: Vaibhav’s mindset remains the same in any game,' says Kumble ahead of SRH clash

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s mindset remains the same in any game,' says Anil Kumble ahead of Rajasthan Royals' clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator in New Chandigarh on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Former India captain Anil Kumble believes young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has the temperament and maturity to handle the pressure of Wednesday’s Eliminator clash between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the New International Stadium in Chandigarh.

Kumble said the 15-year-old batter’s fearless approach and game awareness make him a special talent despite his young age.

“Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be eager to prove himself in the eliminator. He managed only four runs against MI in the last game, so this is a fresh opportunity,” Kumble told Jio Hotstar.

“I don't think he sees this as a high-pressure knockout game. He should just go out and play his natural game,” he added.

The former India coach pointed to Vaibhav’s crucial 90-plus knock against Lucknow Super Giants earlier in the season, saying the innings showed the youngster’s ability to perform under pressure.

“He is remarkably mature for a 15-year-old. We saw that in his 90-plus knock against LSG, where he helped Rajasthan win a must-win match,” Kumble observed.

“Rajasthan had to win their last two games to qualify, so that innings was under serious pressure as well. Yet, he played with the same freedom,” he added.

Kumble further stated that Vaibhav’s mindset and approach remain unchanged regardless of the occasion, which he believes is a rare quality in a teenager.

“I don't think he will change his approach just because it's an eliminator. If the ball is in his slot, he will go for it. But if the situation demands, he also knows when to take his time and build an innings. That awareness is rare at his age,” Kumble said.

“Whether it's a league game or a knockout, his mindset remains the same. That is what makes him so special,” he added.

Vaibhav has emerged as one of the Rajasthan Royals’ brightest young performers this season. He has scored 583 runs in 14 matches and will once again be crucial to their hopes as they face SRH in the knockout clash.

--IANS

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