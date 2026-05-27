Enriched uranium stockpile issue not under discussion with US: Iranian official

Tehran, May 27 (IANS) Deputy Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Baqeri, has said that the issue of country's enriched uranium stockpile is not being discussed during the ongoing talks with the US, local media reported on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the First International Security Forum in Moscow, Baqeri said discussions about Iran’s enriched uranium reserves "are not on the agenda of the talks".

He said that Iran and the US have not yet reached a final agreement about the reopening of Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported, citing Ria Novosti.

When asked about negotiations regarding maritime transit in the region, he responded, "Until we agree on all issues, we consider that we have not agreed on anything."

He mentioned that indirect communications between Iran and the US remain ongoing, without sharing further details regarding the nature or venue of the contacts.

The Iranian official's remarks comes amid continued diplomatic efforts after increased tensions in and around the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz following conflict between the US, Israel and Iran.

On Monday, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said that a conclusion has been reached on a large portion of issues under discussion with the US although no specific timeframe has been set for finalising any understanding, local media reported.

Addressing a press conference, Baqaei said no one can claim that the signing of an agreement is imminent, adding that political behaviour in the US was somewhat inconsistent, Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

Baqaei stated that US' contradictory stance within hours complicates any negotiation process. He said that decision making in Washington is disorganised. He spoke about several resignations, congressional opposition, public opinion, and internal contradictions in the US, adding that this situation has created space for the influence of certain actors, including those from the Israeli regime.

Regarding reports on timeframe for discussions, Baqaei said that no specific deadline has been set to finalise the understanding. He expressed Iran's commitment to reaching a result that secures the rights of Tehran, emphasising that what matters most for Iran is protecting its national interests and that any outcome will be announced after it is achieved.

On discussions within a 60-day framework, he said that the plan is to discuss certain details regarding the memorandum and other issues within that period, stressing that one of the topics is connected to nuclear matters. He stated that Iran is not discussing nuclear details at this stage and the 14-article memorandum is focused on ending the war.

--IANS

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