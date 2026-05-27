May 27, 2026 7:44 PM हिंदी

French Open: Iga Swiatek reaches third round; likely to run into Ostapenko next

French Open: Iga Swiatek reaches third round; likely to run into Ostapenko next (Credit: X/Roland Garros)

Paris, May 27 (IANS) Four-time former winner Iga Swiatek moved into the women's singles third round at the French Open on Wednesday. with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Sara Bejlek in a match in which she held the upper hand throughout.

Swiatek overcame an uneven serving performance and 38 unforced errors to beat Bejlek and move to the third round, setting up a possible meeting against Jelena Ostapenko.

In their second round clash, the first set alone lasted 46 minutes. The No. 3-seeded Swiatek was broken twice. The former World No.1, who won the French Open in 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024, landed just 37 percent of her first serves.

In the second set, the opening game dragged close to 10 minutes by itself, and by the time Swiatek finally held for 1-0, the pair had already crossed the one-hour mark.

In the end, though, Swiatek still found more than enough answers. It was hardly spotless -- she finished with 38 unforced errors against 17 winners -- but she also broke the No. 35-ranked Bejlek seven times and won eight of 11 points at the net in the 1-hour, 31-minute victory.

The 24-year-old from Poland has now reached the third round at all 24 Grand Slam events played this decade. In the Open Era, only Novak Djokovic produced a longer streak to start a decade, reaching the third round at the first 25 majors of the 2010s.

Swiatek is scheduled to face either fellow Polish player Magda Linette or Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 Roland Garros champion.

And while Ostapenko’s breakthrough title came in Paris nearly a decade ago, the number more recently attached to this potential matchup is the head-to-head record: She is 6-0 against Swiatek, including a clay-court win in Stuttgart last year.

--IANS

bsk/hs

LATEST NEWS

UP: Anger in Greater Noida village after teen's murder, family seeks justice

UP: Anger in Greater Noida village after teen's murder, family seeks justice

Shamita Shetty hits back at troll questioning her single status: Aapne Shaadi Karke Kya Ukhaad Liya

Shamita Shetty hits back at troll questioning her single status: Aapne Shaadi Karke Kya Ukhaad Liya

Supply of petrol, diesel and LPG is normal, citizens must shun panic buying: Govt

Supply of petrol, diesel and LPG is normal, citizens must shun panic buying: Govt

Andrew Scott is proud of his tiny appearance in ‘Saving Private Ryan’

Andrew Scott is proud of his tiny appearance in ‘Saving Private Ryan’

PM Modi's 12 years in office brought unprecedented respect to Sanatan culture: Swami Kailashanand Giri

PM Modi's 12 years in office brought unprecedented respect to Sanatan culture: Swami Kailashanand Giri

Indian women's team beat Australia in shootout to win second match of friendly series at the Perth Hockey Stadium in Perth, Australia, on Wednesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Hockey: Indian women's team beat Australia in shootout to win second match of friendly series

Padma Shri awardee hails PM Modi's 'transparent' working style, says govt working for society's benefit

Padma Shri awardee hails PM Modi's 'transparent' working style, says govt working for society's benefit

Ravindra Jadeja come in for Rajasthan Royals as Sunrisers Hyderabad elect to bowl in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (2026) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Jadeja comes in for RR as SRH elect to bowl in Eliminator

EAM Jaishankar travels to Cyprus for informal EU Foreign Ministers' Meeting

EAM Jaishankar travels to Cyprus for informal EU Foreign Ministers' Meeting

India, Kiribati discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in copra and coconut oil development

India, Kiribati discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in copra and coconut oil development