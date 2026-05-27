Football: Mizoram, Kerala fight it out for Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's Nationals title

Narainpur, May 27 (IANS) Two of the tournament’s most exciting attacking sides, Mizoram and Kerala, will lock horns in the final of the Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men’s National Football Championship 2026, with both teams aiming to cap off an outstanding campaign with the title.

The road to the final has been impressive for both sides. Mizoram booked their place after defeating Manipur 3-1 via tie-breakers in a tense semifinal that remained goalless after 120 minutes. Kerala, meanwhile, produced another dominant attacking display to thrash Punjab 4-1 in the other semifinal.

Both teams have shown consistency throughout the tournament. Mizoram eased past SAI 6-2 in the quarter-finals, while Kerala edged Meghalaya 2-1 to secure their place in the last four. Importantly, both finalists topped their respective groups and remain unbeaten heading into the title clash.

Goals have been a major feature of their campaigns. Mizoram finished the group stage with a staggering goal difference of 22, while Kerala bettered that with a remarkable tally of 25. Their fearless attacking football has entertained throughout the tournament, and the final promises to be another high-quality contest between two confident sides.

A key battle could also emerge in the race for the top scorer. Kerala striker Sheril Shaji Thomas currently leads the scoring charts with 11 goals and has been in sensational form throughout the competition. The forward’s movement, finishing, and composure inside the box have made him one of the standout performers of the tournament.

Mizoram, however, possess attacking firepower of their own. Lalrinfela Ralte has already netted nine goals, while Vanlairamnghaka has contributed eight, forming one of the most dangerous attacking combinations in the championship. Their pace and ability to exploit spaces in transition could trouble Kerala’s defence.

While Kerala may enter the final with slightly stronger attacking numbers, Mizoram have already shown in the semi-final against Manipur that they can also grind out results in difficult situations. With both sides carrying momentum, confidence, and plenty of goals into the final, fans can expect an entertaining battle between two deserving finalists.

--IANS

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