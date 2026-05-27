May 27, 2026 7:45 PM हिंदी

Women’s T20 WC: Injury rules Laura Delany out as Ireland add teenager Alice Tector

Injury rules Laura Delany out of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, Ireland add teenager Alice Tector. Photo credit: Cricket Ireland/X

Dublin, May 27 (IANS) Ireland have suffered a setback ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup as experienced all-rounder Laura Delany has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury, with 18-year-old Alice Tector drafted into the squad as Delany’s replacement for both the World Cup and the upcoming tri-series involving the West Indies and Pakistan.

Tector, who made her international debut in 2024, comes from a well-known cricketing family and is the younger sister of Ireland internationals Harry Tector and Tim Tector. Cricket Ireland’s Director of High Performance, Graeme West, expressed disappointment over Delany’s absence while backing Tector to seize the opportunity.

“We are all devastated for Laura – she’s one of the toughest competitors that has ever played for Ireland Women, and we wish her well with her recovery. Alice herself has had to deal with injuries over the last 12 months, but has shown a great temperament since returning to play in 2026,” West said.

Delany’s withdrawal leaves a significant void in Ireland’s setup, given her experience and leadership qualities, but it also opens the door for one of the country’s brightest young prospects. Despite having only five international appearances so far, Tector is now set for the biggest assignment of her young career.

Ireland will begin their preparations by hosting a tri-series in Clontarf featuring West Indies and Pakistan before travelling for the World Cup, which runs from June 12 to July 5.

Captain Gaby Lewis is expected to lead Ireland during the World Cup but will miss the tri-series as she continues recovering from a leg injury. In her absence, vice-captain Orla Prendergast will take charge of the side during the preparatory tournament. Prendergast currently sits seventh in the ICC women’s T20I all-rounder rankings.

Ireland, ranked ninth in the ICC women’s T20I standings, have been placed in a challenging Group 2 alongside hosts England, defending champions New Zealand, Sri Lanka, the West Indies, and Scotland. Group 1 comprises Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, the Netherlands, and Bangladesh, with the top two teams from each pool progressing to the semi-finals.

--IANS

vi/bsk/

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