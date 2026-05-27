David Harbour speaks up on his biggest regrets over ‘Stranger Things’ finale

Los Angeles, May 27 (IANS) Hollywood actor David Harbour, who is known for his work in the superhit streaming series ‘Stranger Things’, has shared that he wishes he had done more for the series finale.

The 51-year-old actor played chief of police Jim Hopper in all five seasons of the Netflix sci-fi horror hit, reports ‘Female First UK’.

While his character had a fitting ending with Joyce Byers (played by Winona Ryder) in the show's final ever episode earlier this year, David had more ideas for his alter ego.

Speaking to On The Go with Deadline, the star shared that he wanted to see Hopper gets more time with both Eleven (played by Millie Bobby Brown) and Mike Wheeler (played by Finn Wolfhard).

He said, "I wanted even a scene with Joe Keery. But stories have to end in a certain way and they don’t get to go on and do whatever fan fiction I’m writing in my head”.

David was speaking at a Stranger Things 5 event at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery to discuss the final season alongside castmates Jamie Campbell Bower, Noah Schnapp and Natalie Dyer.

Asked about his own ideal ending, Jamie said, "I probably would’ve liked to have ended everyone, as Vecna”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the cast were joined by producer and director Shawn Levy, and the show's creators Matt and Ross Duffer.

The Duffer Brothers were delighted with the final shot of the show, which saw the "kids" reunited in the Wheeler basement for one last game of Dungeons and Dragons.

Matt said, "It was the most emotional scene to write, because it was the last scene we were ever writing (for these characters) and definitely the most emotional scene to film”.

Almost everyone agreed that the scene stuck with them the most, including Noah.

--IANS

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