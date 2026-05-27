'People judge governments by performance': Padma Shri awardee lauds PM Modi's 12-year tenure, India's rise globally

Saharanpur, May 27 (IANS) Padma Shri awardee Bharat Bhushan on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he described as visible transformation across sectors during the completion of 12 years of the Modi government, saying development, cultural revival and India's growing stature on the global stage reflected the leadership of the Prime Minister.

Speaking to IANS, Bharat Bhushan said the country had witnessed clear and far-reaching change over the past 12 years.

"Just as the sun shifts from one side to another over 12 hours, a visible transformation can clearly be seen in the country. Development can be witnessed in every sphere -- from infrastructure and healthcare to agriculture and India's international prestige," he added.

He also pointed to renewed confidence among Indian scientists and highlighted achievements ranging from road connectivity to healthcare expansion and India's advances in space exploration.

"If the country had not seen development, people would not continue to support the (Narendra Modi-led Union) government after 12 years. People judge governments by performance," he said.

Highlighting PM Modi's role in taking yoga to the world stage, Bharat Bhushan noted that India's image abroad had strengthened significantly under his leadership.

"The Prime Minister has elevated yoga to a global level. Or we can say taht Yoga has helped establish him as a leader recognised across the world. It creates trust, unity and a sense of shared purpose," he said.

He added that at a time when many nations were facing conflict, India had emerged as a source of hope and moral leadership.

"People are looking toward India with hope. During crises like Covid-19 too, yoga showed a path, while India's vaccine outreach reflected the spirit of unity and compassion," he said.

On PM Modi's emphasis on self-reliance through Swadeshi and natural farming, Bhushan added that both were foundational to building a stronger and more confident India.

"Swadeshi and natural farming strengthen self-reliance and self-respect. India once prospered by relying on its own resources, and this vision certainly points toward a bright future," he said.

Commenting on the Union government's approach to the Padma awards, Bharat Bhushan said recognising people working quietly in fields such as agriculture, research, infrastructure and public service was important.

"Genuine talent deserves recognition. Hidden contributors should be brought forward and honoured for their work," he added.

On flagship initiatives such as Digital India, Ujjwala and Make in India, he said the PM's vision had focused on public welfare and empowering the last person in the queue.

"India's digitisation has become one of the largest in the world, and many countries are now looking at India for inspiration," he added.

Referring to India's military responses including surgical strikes and Operation Sindoor, Bhushan said the country had projected strength and resolve globally.

"The world has witnessed India's resolve. The objective is that no enemy dares raise an eye toward the country again," he added.

Extending his wishes to the Prime Minister Modi, Bhushan said PM Modi's commitment to public service and ability to carry everyone together had become visible.

"I extend my best wishes to him for the years ahead and pray that he remains healthy and continues serving the nation," he said.

--IANS

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