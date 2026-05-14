PM Modi's visit to give fresh strategic direction to India-Netherland ties

Amsterdam, May 14 (IANS) India's Ambassador in Amsterdam, Kumar Tuhin, said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Netherlands assumes special significance as this will be the first summit level interaction between the two leaders after the formation of the new government in the Netherlands with Rob Jetten as the Prime Minister.

"We expect the leadership to review the progress made across diverse sectors, consolidate the gains achieved so far, and provide fresh strategic direction to the bilateral relationship. I also expect significant progress in areas such as new technologies, semiconductors, and sustainable energy," Ambassador Tuhin told IANS in an exclusive interview.

He also added that the two leaders are expected to discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including trade and investment, technology, education, health, maritime cooperation, and the current international situation.

The Ambassador said that the Netherlands is not only one of India's important trading partners but also serves as a gateway to Europe.

"We expect that with the India–EU Free Trade Agreement likely coming into effect later this year, the role of the Netherlands will become even more significant. In the energy sector as well, the Netherlands is home to many globally renowned energy companies, several of which already have strong partnerships with India," Tuhin added.

He also said that considering Prime Minister Modi's focus on Mission LiFE and the transition to clean energy, there is tremendous scope for building a mutually beneficial and synergistic partnership.

He added that trade and investment ties between the two countries are already strong.

A large number of Indian companies are present in the Netherlands, while several Dutch companies operate in India. These companies already have exposure to Indian talent, professionals, and skilled manpower.

"There is significant potential not only for increased investment but also for partnerships in projects, capacity building, and stronger institutional collaboration," Ambassador Tuhin added.

The Ambassador also said that at the government level, the Netherlands is already partnering with India in multiple ways. The country is a member of the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI). India is also a member of the Global Commission on Adaptation.

"Given this strong foundation between the two governments, along with growing private-sector partnerships, we believe this relationship can lead to greater exchanges and collaborations. This is truly a complementary partnership -- the Netherlands has technological strength and expertise, while India offers scale and market size. Along with shared values, these complementary strengths create enormous potential," Ambassador Tuhin added.

He also highlighted that the Netherlands is home to one of the largest Indian diasporas in Europe.

"The diaspora community is highly active, contributing professionally to the local economy and politics while also promoting Indian culture through festivals and cultural activities. At the same time, they help bring Dutch expertise and cultural elements to India. They truly act as a living bridge between the two countries," he added.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss issues related to closer cooperation in education and health. Excellent work has already taken place in education and academic collaboration. Last year, for example, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between six IITs in India and the University of Twente and Eindhoven University of Technology.

"Health is one of the important sectors in the bilateral partnership, alongside water and agriculture. Last year, two MoUs were signed in the pharmaceutical sector. In addition, cooperation in healthcare is ongoing through Joint Working Group meetings, with several more meetings planned soon after the visit," Ambassador Tuhin said.

He added that the Netherlands is home to advanced healthcare technologies, while India has a vibrant and innovative healthcare ecosystem.

This creates an excellent opportunity for collaboration, especially in healthcare innovation, pharmaceutical partnerships, and professional exchanges between doctors and researchers.

--IANS

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