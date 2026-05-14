‘I’ve felt at home ever since I arrived’: Captain Katrina Gorry confirms West Ham exit

London, May 14 (IANS) Australian midfielder Katrina Gorry will leave West Ham United Women when her contract expires at the end of June, the club confirmed on Thursday. The 33-year-old captain will play her final match for the Hammers against Manchester City Women in the Barclays Women’s Super League on Saturday.

Gorry joined West Ham in January 2024 and quickly became an important figure at the club. Although an ankle injury cut short her first season in East London, she returned strongly and was later named club captain ahead of her first full campaign in England.

The Australian footballer played every WSL match during the 2024/25 season and scored three goals as West Ham recorded their best-ever home campaign, setting club records for most points and most home wins in a single WSL season.

Off the pitch, Gorry was also praised for her leadership and openness about personal challenges, including overcoming an eating disorder and her IVF journey to parenthood. She won the WSL’s Player Champion of Change award last season.

This season, the midfielder made 18 appearances in all competitions and also helped the Australian women's national soccer team reach the final of the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup on home soil.

“It’s an emotional time to be leaving West Ham United, but I know this is the right decision for my family and me. I’ve enjoyed so many incredible moments over the last two-and-a-half years, and captaining this team has been the greatest honour," She said in a statement released by West Ham United on X.

"West Ham is a special Club with an incredible fan base that always shows up. The fans have seen so much growth - in us as players, as a team, and as a Club - and I’m proud to have been part of that journey.

"I’ve felt at home ever since I arrived. I came here with a two-year-old daughter, and I’m leaving East London with an even bigger family - not just my son, but the West Ham family too: the fans, the staff, and everyone connected to the Club. The support I’ve received from everyone will stay close to my heart forever. I leave a better person and a better player, and for that I’ll always be grateful,” she added.

--IANS

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