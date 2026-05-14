Rohit Saraf wraps up extensive schedule of ‘Mahakali’ in Hyderabad

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Bollywood actor Rohit Saraf, who was recently seen in ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, has recently completed an extensive schedule for the upcoming film ‘Mahakali’ in Hyderabad, marking a significant new arc in its expanding narrative.

The film is the next chapter from the world of ‘Hanu-Man’. With Rohit Saraf’s addition, the film strengthens its ensemble while widening its appeal across audiences. The actor enjoys a strong following in the North, particularly among the youth, further anchoring the film’s pan-India reach.

The film also stars Akshaye Khanna and Bhoomi Shetty in pivotal roles, with their first looks already generating intrigue for their striking and intense visual appeal.

The film is mounted on a grand cinematic scale, and is being produced by RK Duggal and Riwaz Ramesh Duggal under the banner of RKD Studios, as part of Prasanth Varma’s vision to expand a uniquely Indian cinematic universe. It is helmed by Prasanth Varma of ‘Hanu-Man’ fame.

The film is progressing steadily and is positioned as one of the most anticipated upcoming pan-India projects.

Meanwhile, earlier, Rohit Saraf bumped into Bollywood actress Tabu during a flight. Sharing a cheerful selfie with the star on his social media account, Rohit gave a glimpse of their fun travel moment.

He wrote in the caption, “only @tabutiful can make a flight fun”. In the picture, Rohit is seen smiling while clicking a selfie inside the aircraft. Dressed casually in a white T-shirt, the actor looked smart. Beside him, Tabu looked elegant in a minimal make-up look posing for the camera.

Talking about Rohit Saraf, on the professional front, the actor began his acting journey as a teenager and made his screen debut with television before transitioning into films. He was initially seen in shows like ‘Best Friends Forever?’ before making his Bollywood debut with ‘Dear Zindagi’ in 2016 where he essayed the role of Alia Bhatt's younger brother. He later gained popularity through projects like ‘The Sky Is Pink’, ‘Ludo’, ‘Mismatched’, ‘Vikram Vedha’, and ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’.

--IANS

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