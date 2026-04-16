April 16, 2026 9:02 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: MI debutant Mayank Rawat comes up the hard way through the ranks to IPL

IPL 2026: MI debutant Mayank Rawat comes up the hard way through the ranks to IPL (Credit: Mumbai Indians)

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) One man's loss turns out to be another man's gain as Delhi all-rounder Mayank Rawat will vouch on Thursday. An upset stomach for New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner paved the way for an opportunity, allowing the five-time champions to hand Rawat his Indian Premier League debut against the Punjab Kings in Match 24 at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

The Delhi-based all-rounder, who bowls off-spin, has come up through the ranks, impressing the MI talent scouts with consistent performances in the Delhi Premier League.

Rawat was picked by the Mumbai Indians in the last IPL Auction at a base price of INR 30 lakh and is now sharing the dressing room with some of India’s leading players. He also has the opportunity to learn from the words of wisdom from international stars like Santner and AM Ghazanfar, besides batting greats like Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav, the India T20 captain who led the country to victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2006 a few weeks back.

Rawat's journey to the Indian Premier League reflects years of persistence through the domestic cricket system.

The 26-year-old Rawat started his cricketing journey in Delhi under coach Rajesh Nagar, who has mentored him since 2011. A product of structured grassroots development, Rawat trained consistently through school and academy cricket, receiving strong support from his coaching setup during his formative years.

He showed early promise in age-group cricket, notably scoring 220 runs against Haryana at the Under-14 level and later producing another remarkable innings of 244 runs. However, he did not get enough chances to play early on, as despite these performances, consistent selection opportunities did not immediately follow. Rawat faced several years of limited chances and fluctuating form. However, he continued to work on his skills during this period, trying to improve his all-round game.

His resurgence came through strong performances in domestic competitions, particularly the Delhi Premier League, where his contributions brought him back into the spotlight and attracted the attention of IPL scouts.

On Thursday, he finally got his time under the arch lights at the Wankhede Stadium against PBKS. Will be able to make his mark on debut, just like Praful Hinge and Sakib Hossain of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Ashok Sharma of Gujarat Titans.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Hamas should be designated as terrorist organisation by India: Israel FM

Hamas should be designated as terrorist organisation by India: Israel FM

IPL 2026: Rohit set to miss next few matches for MI, confirms skipper Hardik Pandya

IPL 2026: Rohit set to miss next few matches for MI, confirms skipper Hardik Pandya

India to deepen energy, infra development partnership as Nepal exits LDC status

India to deepen energy, infra development partnership as Nepal exits LDC status

PM Modi, Macron agree on urgently restoring safety and freedom of navigation in Strait of Hormuz (File image)

PM Modi, Macron agree on urgently restoring freedom of navigation in Strait of Hormuz

Domestic demand cushions tourism, hospitality sectors amid global shocks: Industry

Domestic demand cushions tourism, hospitality sectors amid global shocks: Industry

IWL 2025-26 phase 2 to kick off on April 27 in Kolkata (Credit: AIFF)

IWL 2025-26 phase 2 to kick off on April 27 in Kolkata

IPL 2026: MI debutant Mayank Rawat comes up the hard way through the ranks to IPL (Credit: Mumbai Indians)

IPL 2026: MI debutant Mayank Rawat comes up the hard way through the ranks to IPL

Representation of southern states won't diminish; caste count already in census: HM Shah

Representation of southern states won't diminish; caste count already in census: HM Shah

Noida violence unraveled: 3 key conspirators identified, 2 arrested; Pak link under probe

Noida violence unraveled: 3 key conspirators identified, 2 arrested; Pak link under probe

Deeply involved in cross-border militancy, Pakistan now presents itself as peacemaker

Deeply involved in cross-border militancy, Pakistan now presents itself as peacemaker