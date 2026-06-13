Rights group alleges extrajudicial killing, enforced disappearance of civilians by Pakistani forces in Balochistan

Quetta, June 13 (IANS) As violence against civilians escalates across Balochistan, leading human rights organisations on Saturday brought to light the extrajudicial killing of one civilian and the enforced disappearance of two others allegedly at the hands of Pakistani forces.

Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) revealed that the dead body of 28-year-old Saddam was dumped on Friday in the D-Baloch area of the Turbat region in the Kech district.

“The circumstances surrounding his death have raised serious concerns among local residents and human rights observers. Such incidents continue to inflict severe suffering on affected families and the wider society, deepening grief, fear, and uncertainty while leaving people with unanswered questions and a prolonged search for justice,” the BYC stated.

“The killing of Saddam is yet another tragic addition to the ongoing pattern of violence and human rights abuses in Balochistan. Families across the region continue to endure the pain of losing their loved ones while being denied justice,” it added.

Condemning the extrajudicial killing, the BYC said that the repeated occurrence of such incidents reflects a deeply alarming situation in which civilians remain vulnerable and affected families are left to bear the burden of grief and uncertainty.

The rights body called on international human rights organisations, journalists, and international institutions to take serious notice of this incident and the broader human rights abuses in Balochistan.

Highlighting the atrocities against civilians in Balochistan, human rights body Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) alleged that another two students -- 19-year-old Shukrullah and 20-year-old Zubair Baloch – were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces on June 4 from the Dalbandin area of the province.

The rights body noted that the families of the victims continue to endure uncertainty and distress while awaiting information about their fate.

Expressing solidarity with the affected families, the BVJ reiterated that enforced disappearance is a grave violation of fundamental human rights and the rule of law.

“The continued disappearance of civilians deepens fear and insecurity in Balochistan. Every individual has the right to liberty, due process, and protection from arbitrary detention. The voices of the families seeking truth and justice must be heard,” it noted.

--IANS

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