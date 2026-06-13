June 13, 2026 1:51 PM हिंदी

FIFA WC: Police probe theft of England training equipment in Kansas City: Report

FIFA WC: Police probe theft of England training equipment in Kansas City: Report (Credit: England/X)

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) England’s preparations for the FIFA World Cup have suffered a setback after training equipment being transported to the team’s base in Kansas City was reportedly stolen, said a report.

The incident is understood to have occurred while equipment was being transferred from England's pre-tournament training base in Florida to Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, where the team is set to start training once they land on Saturday.

Local police confirmed that the case has been opened as a theft investigation.

"We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City with items missing this evening," they said in a statement, as reported by the BBC.

"The investigation is ongoing. Two subjects of interest were taken into custody pending further investigation."

A range of footballs and boots are believed to have been taken as the vehicle being used to transport equipment was broken into, according to the BBC report.

The alleged incident has occurred only days before England's World Cup campaign gets underway, with Thomas Tuchel's men due to face Croatia in the Group-stage clash on Wednesday in Dallas.

However, local police may have identified a number of suspects to interview while England's officials hope for minimal disruption to their World Cup build-up as they look to get their campaign off to a flying start.

England manager Thomas Tuchel and his squad will touch down in Kansas City on Saturday afternoon, with training equipment already being shipped in to make sure everything is in place for the team's arrival.

England will be among the favorites to lift the trophy and will be desperate to send out a statement when they come up against Croatia in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup semi-final fixture.

--IANS

hs/

LATEST NEWS

Sandhu top Indian, Bhullar and Kochhar make cut in Morocco

Sandhu top Indian, Bhullar and Kochhar make cut in Morocco

Women’s T20 WC: Debutants Netherlands look to make a statement against seasoned Bangladesh (Preview)

Women’s T20 WC: Debutants Netherlands look to make a statement against seasoned Bangladesh (Preview)

Millie Bobby Brown backs Jake Bongiovi's parenting skills amid viral car seat photos

Millie Bobby Brown backs Jake Bongiovi's parenting skills amid viral car seat photos

India better placed to withstand global shocks as external risks ease: CEA Nageswaran

India better placed to withstand global shocks as external risks ease: CEA Nageswaran

Indian shooting legend Jaspal Rana given full state honours at his residence

Indian shooting legend Jaspal Rana given full state honours at his residence

Meenakshi Chaudhary cautions public about imposter trying to con people! (Photo Credit: Meenakshi Chaudhary/Instagram)

Meenakshi Chaudhary cautions public about imposter trying to con people!

Heavy rain delays toss in India-Afghanistan ODI series opener in Dharamshala (Credit: BCCI/X)

Heavy rain delays toss in India-Afghanistan ODI series opener in Dharamshala

AI-driven adoption to support India's GDP growth through services sector: Report

AI-driven adoption to support India's GDP growth through services sector: Report

‘Instrumental in shaping India’s dominance’: Avani on Jaspal Rana’s passing

‘Instrumental in shaping India’s dominance’: Avani on Jaspal Rana’s passing

Khushbu Sundar tells late brother: Even in your absence, you continue to watch over us! (Photo credit: Khushbu Sundar/Instagram)

Khushbu Sundar tells late brother: Even in your absence, you continue to watch over us!