Madhuri Dixit on self-discovery: ‘Looked into enough mirrors to know…’

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Bollywood’s very own twinkle toes Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a video of herself swaying on the track “Sheesha” and talked about embracing the woman she has become in a note she penned on self-discovery and growth.

Madhuri first shared a video of herself looking every inch regal, dressed in a saree and grooving to the song “Sheesha (Aakhya Mai Aakh Ghali Jo Bairan)” by Mitta Ror and SV Samrat.

Looking at the identity beyond society's expectations, she wrote on the caption section of Instagram, "I've looked into enough mirrors to know — the woman looking back at me is not the one the world defined. She's the one I've been building all along."

The 59-year-old star’s latest release is Maa Behen. The dark comedy, which is directed by Suresh Triveni for Netflix, also stars Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durgaa, Ravi Kishan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, and Shardul Bhardwaj.

At the heart of “Maa Behen” is Rekha, a mother who’s already juggling enough until life throws her the ultimate curveball, a dead body in her kitchen. With her two daughters, Jaya, the responsible one, and Sushma, the wild card, this trio must think fast, lie faster, and somehow keep their nosy neighbors from sniffing out the truth.

Madhuri’s latest film also includes the OTT series Mrs. Deshpande directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. In which, she was seen playing a serial killer. It follows a police, who investigates the case of a copycat killer; to uncover the mystery of the crimes, they approach the imprisoned serial killer, whose methods are being mimicked.

Talking about the actress, Madhuri, one of Bollywood’s best dancers, has appeared in over 70 Hindi films, attaining nationwide stardom that influenced Indian popular culture. She was credited for singularly paralleling her male contemporaries by leading star vehicles in a male-dominated industry.

--IANS

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