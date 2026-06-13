Sargun Mehta: Disappointments are a part of life

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Actress Sargun Mehta, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Carry On Jatta 4”, echoes the spirit of the upcoming film and says that disappointments may come daily, weekly or monthly, but one must adopt the attitude of perseverance and keep moving forward.

Talking to IANS, if there has been a phase in her life where the mantra of “Carry On Jatta” she has used: “I think that disappointments are a part of life. Many times we think that we want many things, but we don't get them, or we think that we can do it, but we can't.”

“And it happens literally, maybe sometimes on a daily basis, sometimes weekly, sometimes monthly. But the attitude should be ‘Carry On Jatta’."

The first installment of Carry On Jatta was released in 2012. It is directed by Smeep Kang and stars Gippy Grewal and Mahie Gill. The second and third installments featured Gippy alongside Sonam Bajwa. It was released in 2018 and 2023, respectively.

The fourth part will release in June 26. The film revolves around an entirely new web of hilarious lies, mistaken identities, and structural family chaos.

The 37-year-old, who is one of the highest-paid Punjabi actresses, began acting in her college, and later ventured into television roles, having made her screen debut in 2009 with 12/24 Karol Bagh.

Her notable roles include Phulwa, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada and Balika Vadhu.

She made her film debut in 2015 with the Punjabi film Angrej and was then seen in films such as Love Punjab and Lahoriye, Qismat, Qismat 2, Surkhi Bindi and Saunkan Saunkanay.

Sargun made her Hindi film debut with the 2022 film Cuttputlli directed by Ranjit M. Tewari. A remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan written and directed by Ram Kumar, it stars Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Joshua LeClair and Chandrachur Singh.

--IANS

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