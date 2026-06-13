Fencing Association of India conducts world's first AI Video Referral System & Video Analysis workshop

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) The Fencing Association of India (FAI) on Saturday successfully organized the AI Video Referral System & Video Analysis Workshop at New Delhi, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of technology-driven officiating and performance analysis in fencing.

The workshop, believed to be the first-ever initiative of its kind in the world, was conducted as part of the Fencing Association of India's comprehensive preparations for the Asian Senior Fencing Championship 2026, which India will host. The programme was also designed to facilitate the knowledge upgradation and capacity building of referees, coaches, technical officials, event managers, and sports administrators associated with the sport.

Recognizing the growing role of technology in modern sports, the workshop focused on the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in video referral systems and advanced video analysis. Participants received practical training and live demonstrations on how AI-powered tools can support decision-making, improve officiating accuracy, and enhance athlete performance assessment.

The workshop focused on the growing role of technology in modern fencing officiating, with discussions centred on AI-powered decision support systems for referees, real-time video analysis and replay technology, and video referral protocols and operational procedures. Participants also explored data-driven performance evaluation methods and the integration of artificial intelligence into fencing competitions, with the overarching aim of enhancing fairness, consistency and transparency in officiating.

The workshop featured advanced video review and tracking systems, enabling participants to gain hands-on experience with emerging technologies that are increasingly becoming an integral part of international sporting events.

FAI officials highlighted that the initiative aligns with the federation's vision of delivering world-class competition standards during the Asian Senior Fencing Championship 2026. By investing in the education and upskilling of technical personnel, the federation aims to ensure that Indian fencing remains at the forefront of innovation and international best practices.

The programme represents a historic step toward modernizing fencing officiating and competition management while strengthening India's readiness to host major international fencing events. It also demonstrates FAI's commitment to creating a technologically advanced sporting environment that benefits athletes, officials, coaches, and spectators alike.

--IANS

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