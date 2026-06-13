Vicky Kaushal remembers growing up on Gurdas Maan’s songs, calls him the ‘GOAT’

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Actor Vicky Kaushal, on Saturday, shared a heartfelt note expressing his deep admiration for legendary singer Gurdas Maan.

The actor recalled how he grew up listening to his songs and learning from his presence. Vicky called every moment spent with him a blessing. Describing him as the “GOAT,” the ‘Uri’ actor said he will always remain a lifelong fan and is forever grateful for the inspiration Gurdas Maan has given him. Sharing photos with him, he wrote, “Growing up on his songs, learning from his presence. Every moment with him feels like a blessing. For me, he is and always will be the GOAT. Forever fan, forever grateful. Gurdas Maan Saab. @gurdasmaanjeeyo.”

The first candid picture shows Vicky Kaushal sitting on the floor with his head resting on Gurdas Maan’s lap, while the two share a warm smile. The picture captured a heartfelt moment of affection and admiration between them. The next photo shows them posing together.

To note, Gurdas Maan was among the distinguished guests at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding in Rajasthan. During the celebrations, he blessed the couple and expressed his affection for their pairing by performing a special live rendition of his popular song “Teri Jodi Jeeve” in their honour.

Last year, Vicky Kaushal took to social media to express his admiration for Gurdas Maan’s track “Main Hi Jhoothi” from the album Sound of Soil. Known for his strong connection to Punjabi culture and music, Vicky had shown his appreciation by calling the iconic singer “evergreen” in a heartfelt post.

Gurdas Maan, Indian singer, songwriter, and actor primarily associated with Punjabi music and films, came into national prominence in 1980 with the song “Dil Da Mamla Hai.”

Over the years, he has recorded more than 34 albums and written over 305 songs. In 2015, he collaborated with Diljit Dosanjh on the track “Ki Banu Dunia Da” for MTV Coke Studio India. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential Punjabi musicians of all time.

--IANS

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