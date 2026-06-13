Chiranjeevi's #Mega158 unit celebrates Nivetha Pethuraj's completion of 10 years in the film industry!

Chennai, June 13 (IANS) Actress Nivetha Pethuraj has now shared a video clip of a cake cutting ceremony organised by the unit of Megastar Chiranjeevi's #Mega158 to celebrate the occasion of her completing 10 years in the film industry.

Nivetha Pethuraj, who made her debut with director Nelson Venkatesan's 'Oru Naal Koothu', completed 10 years in the film industry recently. The unit of director Bobby Kolli's upcoming action entertainer, tentatively being referred to as #Mega158 and featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead, organised a cake-cutting ceremony on the sets to mark the occasion.

Now, Nivetha Pethuraj has shared the video clip of the cake cutting event on her Instagram page, which shows the actress feeding cake to her fellow team members including actress Anaswara Rajan.

It may be recalled that the unit had only recently wrapped up its schedule in Pollachi in Tamil Nadu.

Taking to his X timeline to share an update on the film, director Bobby Kolli had said,"An electrifying schedule of #Mega158 has been successfully completed in Pollachi, some spectacular moments that are shaping up beautifully. More exciting updates on the way... #ChiruBobby2 Produced by #VenkatKNarayana @KvnProductions Megastar @KChiruTweets #AnaswaraRajan @Nivetha_Tweets @MusicThaman @vijaykartikdop @AntonyLRuben @artkolla @LohithNK01 @saranyapotla."

For the unaware, this schedule had begun in Pollachi only last week. Megastar Chiranjeevi and the main cast members of the film participated in this schedule during which key scenes of the film were shot.

For the unaware, actress Anaswara Rajan was recently welcomed on board the unit of the film by its makers.

Taking to their X timeline, KVN Productions, the firm producing the film, had said, "A new wave of charm joins the MEGA storm. Welcoming the lovely #AnaswaraRajan to the world of #Mega158. #KVNTeluguDebut - #ChiruBobby2 Launched Grandly. A @dirbobby Film. Megastar @KChiruTweets #VenkatKNarayana @MusicThaman @vijaykartikdop @AntonyLRuben @artkolla @KvnProductions."

The makers have already announced that ace music director Thaman will be scoring music for this film and that popular cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan, known for his impressive work in films like 'Jailer', 'Daaku Maharaj', and the upcoming 'Jailer 2', will be its cinematographer.

Art direction for the film is being handled by Kolla Avinash and editing is by Antony Ruben.

The film has been in the news ever since the time it was first announced on Chiranjeevi's birthday last year. Only recently, Megastar Chiranjeevi had released a video that showed him sweating it out in the gym to get into shape for the role he plays in the eagerly awaited film.

Taking to his X timeline to share the video, Chiranjeevi had said, "Every day is another opportunity to push beyond limits… Charged up and excited for another memorable journey with my dear @dirbobby for #Mega158. Opening Ceremony on May 21st."

Megastar Chiranjeevi is joining forces once again with successful filmmaker Bobby Kolli for a high-voltage entertainer backed by the prestigious KVN Productions and produced by Venkat K Narayana.

The footage Chiranjeevi shared showed him pushing boundaries with relentless intensity. It gave an indication of the transformative effort the star was investing to achieve a powerful new look for the role.

The poster released by the makers to announce the project had an axe splitting a wall open, with traces of blood seen in the cracks on the wall. The poster had the tagline "The blade that set the bloody benchmark.’

This is the second time that director Bobby is working with Megastar Chiranjeevi. The two had earlier worked together on action entertainer 'Waltair Veerayya'.

--IANS

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