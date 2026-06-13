Ryan Reynolds takes 'planes, trains, automobiles' for FIFA World Cup in Canada

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds was determined not to miss the FIFA World Cup match, revealing that the long journey involving "planes, trains, and automobiles" was completely worth.

The “Deadpool and Wolverine” star shared a handful of images of his travel and then a slew of pictures of him from the Toronto Stadium. The actor also shared that the entire nation turned up in full force to create what he described as one of the “greatest atmospheres the sport has ever seen”.

He expressed his pride in Team Canada as he wrote in the caption: “I was not gonna miss this match. Planes, trains, automobiles to get here but completely worth it. Toronto showed up. Canada showed up. One of the greatest atmospheres the sport has seen. So proud of @teamcanada @fifaworldcup @canadasoccer.”

The match was between Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina. It ended in a draw after a late equalizing goal from Cyle Larin.

Larin scored within minutes of coming on to rescue Canada from defeat and secure a historic 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their opening Group B match on Friday, earning the World Cup co-hosts their first-ever point at the tournament.

Playing in front of a packed home crowd at Toronto Stadium, Canada looked set to suffer a seventh consecutive World Cup defeat after falling behind in the first half. However, Larin came off the bench in the 76th minute and made an immediate impact.

He scored the equalizer just two minutes later, igniting celebrations among the sea of red-clad supporters. This goal was a significant moment for Canadian football, as it became the country's first World Cup goal scored on home soil.

Talking about Reynolds, the 49-year-old Canadian superstar was last seen in 2024’s

Deadpool & Wolverine. The film was directed by Shawn Levy. Reynolds and Hugh Jackman star as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively.

--IANS

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