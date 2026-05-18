IPL 2026: ‘League will continue as scheduled’, says Dhumal as he dismisses reports of closed-door playoffs

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal has dismissed speculation surrounding the possibility of the playoffs of the 2026 edition being held behind closed doors or rescheduled due to concerns linked to fuel usage and geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Dhumal clarified that the BCCI has not received any official instructions from the Government of India regarding changes to the tournament schedule and said the league will continue as planned.

“We only heard media reports (about the IPL playoffs potentially being held behind closed doors due to the petrol issue). Nothing of that sort is going to happen. The league will continue as scheduled. We will follow government directions, and the BCCI has not received any such directive from the government,” IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told IANS.

The clarification comes after reports suggested that discussions were taking place over the possibility of modifying the playoff schedule, reducing travel, or even conducting matches without spectators amid concerns over fuel consumption and travel logistics.

The debate gained attention after the Chamber of Trade & Industry (CTI) chairman, Brijesh Goyal, reportedly wrote to Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging authorities to consider measures aimed at reducing fuel usage during the remainder of the tournament.

According to reports, the letter proposed steps such as limiting air travel, conducting matches at fewer venues, and even staging games without crowds in order to reduce pressure on national fuel consumption during a period of geopolitical uncertainty in West Asia.

However, Dhumal’s statement has made it clear that, as of now, there is no proposal under consideration from the BCCI to alter the playoff schedule or hold matches behind closed doors.

The IPL 2026 playoffs will begin on May 26, 2026, and conclude with the grand finale on May 31, 2026. Qualifier 1 will happen on Tuesday at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, followed immediately by the Eliminator match on Wednesday, May 27, at the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.

After a single rest day, New Chandigarh will also host Qualifier 2 on May 29 to determine the second finalist. The tournament reaches its climax on Sunday with the Grand Final taking place under the lights at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

--IANS

sds/bsk/