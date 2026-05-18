IPL 2026: Tickets for playoffs matches will be on sale from May 20, announces BCCI

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced that tickets for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs will go on sale from May 20, with District by Zomato appointed as the official ticketing agency for the knockout phase.

As of now, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have sealed their playoff spot with a 23-run win over Punjab Kings. The three remaining spots will be decided between Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals.

The tickets can be purchased via the official IPL website and the District by Zomato platform. The BCCI said the staggered schedule of ticket sales was designed to ensure smooth access for fans and to reward RuPay cardholders with early booking privileges.

RuPay Credit Card holders will enjoy an exclusive 24‑hour priority access window starting on May 20 to secure tickets for Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator, scheduled at Dharamshala’s HPCA Stadium on May 26 and the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on May 27, respectively.

For Qualifier 2 and the Final, the priority window will open on May 22. Qualifier 2 will be played on May 29 in New Chandigarh, while the final will take place on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad - the world’s largest cricket stadium set to host back-to-back IPL finals.

Following the priority period, Phase 1 non‑exclusive ticket sales will commence a day later. Tickets for Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will be available to the general public from May 21, while sales for Qualifier 2 and the Final matches will begin on May 23.

This year’s playoffs format offers a greater edge to the winner of Qualifier 1, with both finalists required to travel to a new venue in Ahmedabad for the summit clash. Traditionally, Qualifier 2 is staged at the same ground as the final, but for IPL 2026, the side advancing from Qualifier 2, like the Qualifier 1 winner, will also have to adjust to fresh conditions at a different venue.

--IANS

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