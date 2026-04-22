International solidarity pours in as India marks one year of Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Marking the first anniversary of the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, diplomatic missions and foreign envoys remembered the victims and expressed solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism.

India is observing one year of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, in which Pakistan-backed terrorists gunned down 26 innocent tourists after identifying their religion, in one of the most brutal incidents targeting civilians in recent years.

Philip Green, Australia's High Commissioner to India, took to X and posted, "One year on, we join our Indian friends & colleagues to remember the innocent lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam. We honour the victims & their families who continue to grieve today. Australia stands against terrorism in all its forms."

The British High Commission in India condemned terrorism in all its forms and reiterated the United Kingdom's commitment to peace and security through international cooperation.

"Today, we mark one year since the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam. We pay our respects to the victims, and our thoughts remain with everyone affected. The UK condemns terrorism in all its forms. We remain committed to working with partners to secure peace and security," the High Commission posted on X.

Meanwhile, France expressed solidarity with India and reaffirmed its resolve in the global fight against terrorism.

"On the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, France, together with the European Union and its other Member States, remembers the victims and recalls their solidarity with India. France reaffirms its steadfast commitment to our shared fight against terrorism," the French Embassy in India posted on X.

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar also paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, while expressing solidarity with bereaved families.

Sa'ar stressed that Israel remains committed to deepening cooperation with India to combat terrorism and promote peace, security, and stability.

Taking to his social media platform X, the Israeli Foreign Minister said, "On behalf of the State of Israel, one year to the Pahalgam terror attack, we honour the memory of the innocent lives lost and stand with their families in grief."

"Israel remains resolute and unwavering in its fight against terrorism in all its forms. Together with India, we will continue to strengthen our cooperation to confront this threat with determination and to advance peace, security, and stability," he added.

--IANS

scor/sd/