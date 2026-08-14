Football: Coach Terzic targets European return with Athletic Club

Madrid, Aug 14 (IANS) Edin Terzic, the New coach of Athletic Bilbao, has backed his side to challenge for European qualification in the upcoming La Liga season. The former Borussia Dortmund coach took charge of the Basque club this summer after Ernesto Valverde stepped down following the fourth season of his third spell in charge.

Athletic Club struggled for consistency in 2025-26 and finished 12th in La Liga, but Terzic has been encouraged by a pre-season campaign in which his side suffered only one defeat.

"The team, based on quality, is ready to play in Europe," the German said, a week before Athletic opens its league campaign at home to Sevilla. "If we deserve it, it will be because we work harder and better, and that will prepare us. Europe is one of our objectives."

Terzic also said he had been struck by the bond between Athletic and its supporters since arriving in Bilbao. "I see the connection people have with the club, and you feel the pride. It doesn't matter how old you are, whether you're a man, woman, boy or girl, everyone feels a connection to the club, and that makes me very proud to coach this team."

The 43-year-old played down the pressure surrounding his new role, saying his own expectations were greater than any imposed by supporters.

"In football, everyone talks about pressure, but there's pressure in everything in life. I don't feel that external pressure; the pressure is internal. Nobody can put more pressure on me than I put on myself," he said.

Earlier, Athletic Club announced that central defender Yeray Alvarez has signed a new contract through June 2028. The deal ends uncertainty over the future of the 31-year-old, who has spent his entire career at the club and made 259 first-team appearances.

That total would have been higher but for two spells of cancer treatment. Yeray was also sidelined until April this season after serving a 10-month UEFA suspension for testing positive for a banned substance, which was contained in medication he was taking to prevent hair loss following his treatment.

"Yeray is always a reliable performer. He's a centre-back who wins his duels, has great concentration and a winning mentality. He has shown tremendous resilience in overcoming adversity throughout his career," sporting director Mikel Gonzalez said on the club's website.

--IANS

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