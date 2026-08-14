August 15, 2026 12:22 AM हिंदी

India extends assistance to hundreds of families in Sri Lanka

India extends assistance to hundreds of families in Sri Lanka

Colombo, Aug 14 (IANS) The Indian High Commission and Assistant High Commission in Sri Lanka on Friday extended assistance to around 800 families that were affected by extreme weather conditions recently.

"Standing in solidarity with Sri Lanka! Assistance was extended by the High Commission and Assistant High Commission in Kandy through provision of essential and emergency supplies to around 800 families across Nuwara Eliya district affected by the recent extreme weather conditions in Central Province," the High Commission of India said on social media platform X.

According to it, the relief efforts reached affected and vulnerable households, including among the Indian origin Tamil community, across Kotagala, Maskeliya, Norwood and Ambagamuwa, ensuring immediate support where it was needed most.

"India remains steadfastly committed to standing with the people of Sri Lanka in times of difficulties under our 'Neighbourhood First' policy," the High Commission noted.

On Thursday, the Assistant High Commission of India in Kandy distributed dry ration packets to more than 50 families across different divisions of the Maskeliya Pradeshiya Sabha and the Kotagala area.

"Extending a helping hand to families in need distributed dry ration packets to 563 families across different divisions of the Kotagala and Maskeliya Pradeshiya Sabha area with the support of local representatives and officials. India remains committed to supporting Sri Lankan communities and standing together with them in times of need," the Assistant High Commission said on X.

On Thursday, India's Deputy High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Maitrey Kulkarni, handed over more bailey bridges to Sri Lanka's Deputy Minister of Co-operative Development Upali Samarasinghe.

These bridges will be installed by engineers of the Indian Army in Sri Lanka, restoring connectivity and supporting infrastructure development.

"The next set of Bailey Bridges, weighing over 250 MT, was handed over today by the Deputy High Commissioner Maitrey Kulkarni to Upali Samarasinghe, Sri Lanka's Deputy Minister of Co-operative Development," the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said on X.

"Part of India’s $450 million reconstruction package, these bridges will be installed across Sri Lanka by Indian Army engineers, restoring connectivity and supporting infrastructure development," it added.

On Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reaffirmed India's unwavering commitment to Sri Lanka under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'Vision MAHASAGAR' during his official visit to the island nation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

--IANS

ksk/khz

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