September 29, 2026 6:27 PM हिंदी

INS Tarkash arrives in Mombasa to boost India-Kenya maritime ties

INS Tarkash arrives in Mombasa to boost India-Kenya maritime ties

Nairobi, Sep 29 (IANS) In a significant step towards deepening maritime cooperation between India and Kenya, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Tarkash, a frontline guided-missile frigate, arrived at Mombasa Port in the East African nation on Tuesday for an operational turnaround, which will run until October 2.

"The port call will feature professional exchanges, interactions between the crews, and community outreach. INS Tarkash will be open to visitors on 01 October from 11 am–4 pm. On departure, the ship is scheduled to undertake a Passage Exercise with the Kenya Navy," the Indian High Commission in Nairobi posted on X.

"The visit advances India-Kenya maritime cooperation in the Western Indian Ocean and reflects India's MAHASAGAR vision," it added.

On September 19, Indian High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, met the African nation's Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Korir Sing'Oei, and reviewed potential outcomes from forthcoming high-level exchanges.

"High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika met Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir Sing'Oei. They reviewed key aspects of bilateral relations, including progress on ongoing initiatives and potential outcomes from forthcoming high-level exchanges," the High Commission of India in Kenya stated on X.

"High Commissioner highlighted the growing bilateral trade and investment ties and underscored the importance of an investor-friendly business environment," it added.

Earlier in April, INS Trikand, a frontline guided missile frigate of the Indian Navy, concluded a highly successful Operational Turnaround (OTR) in Mombasa, which included professional exchanges and community outreach, while strengthening maritime cooperation with the Kenyan Navy.

According to the Indian Assistant High Commission in Mombasa, the ship's OTR witnessed a blend of wellness, engagement and professional exchanges.

"An early morning yoga session saw enthusiastic participation from local residents and Kenya Navy personnel. The Commanding Officer of INS Trikand, along with the Defence Advisor at the High Commission of India, called on Brig. MS Shemote, Commander of the Kenya Navy Fleet, at Kenya Navy Base Mtongwe. Specialist officers also visited the Kenya Navy Training College, sharing insights on training curriculum and infrastructure development," the Indian Assistant High Commission posted on X.

The port call by INS Trikand aligned with India's vision of MAHASAGAR and aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation and bilateral ties between India and Kenya.

--IANS

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