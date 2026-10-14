October 14, 2026 11:17 PM हिंदी

Injury-hit Celta Vigo seek Europa League revival against Juventus

Injury-hit Celta Vigo seek Europa League revival against Juventus in the Europa League on Thursday. Photo credit: Celta Vigo

Madrid, Oct 14 (IANS) Celta Vigo would look to leave behind some disappointing domestic form at home to Italian giant Juventus in the Europa League on Thursday, although injuries have left coach Claudio Giraldez short of attacking options.

Celta sit ninth in La Liga with eight points from eight matches, having recorded just one win, five draws and two defeats.

The Spanish side also lost its opening Europa League match 1-0 away to Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia, adding pressure to secure a positive result against Juventus.

Spain international striker Borja Iglesias has been ruled out after suffering a calf injury in training on Tuesday, while Pablo Duran is also struggling with a calf problem.

"Borja had an awkward movement in his training session, and he has a problem in his calf and is undergoing tests at the moment. He is unavailable for the game and also for this weekend," Giraldez told a news conference on Wednesday.

Giraldez said Duran had suffered a knock that caused a calf problem, although the injury was not thought to be serious.

Despite the setbacks, the Celta coach said his players were relishing the opportunity to face one of Europe's most successful clubs.

"We know it's a special day for everyone because we're playing against Juventus, who are one of the best teams in Europe and in history, and they are arguably the favourite to win the Europa League title this year," he said.

Giraldez predicted a closely contested match and insisted his team was capable of causing an upset.

"It's a great test for us, and we're really looking forward to the match. It's a 50-50 affair, but we have the resources to win it," he said, acknowledging that Celta would need to be at its best.

"We have to believe in our chances and in everything we do well to be able to go head-to-head with a top-class side like Juve," he added.

--IANS

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