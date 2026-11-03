IndiGo to stay focused on short-haul operations despite international expansion: CEO

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) IndiGo will continue to prioritise its core short-haul business even as it accelerates overseas expansion, Chief Executive Officer Willie Walsh said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Aviation India and South Asia 2026 conference here, Walsh said that the airline currently operates four A321XLRs and expects to have 14 such aircraft in service by the end of 2027.

He stressed that the airline's growth strategy would be built around preserving the efficiency of its narrow-body operations.

The carrier's expanding international ambitions should not divert attention from its established domestic and regional network, which remains central to its low-cost model.

Walsh also said the carrier was also preparing for the induction of Airbus A350-900 wide-body aircraft with deliveries expected to begin from the second quarter of 2028.

However, he noted that significant groundwork would be required before the airline launches services with the new aircraft type.

"We must ensure we do not lose focus on the work required to maintain a highly efficient short-haul operation while preparing for future opportunities," Walsh said.

The CEO said IndiGo's cost structure remains one of its key competitive strengths and will continue to underpin the airline's growth plans.

Moreover, Walsh called for closer collaboration between airlines and airport operators, adding that airports should remain disciplined in their investment decisions to avoid placing excessive financial burdens on carriers and passengers.

India's largest airline by market share currently operates a fleet of more than 440 aircraft and has outlined plans to expand that number to around 600 by 2030.

In addition, Walsh took charge of IndiGo earlier this year after being appointed by parent company InterGlobe Aviation.

His appointment followed the departure of former CEO Pieter Elbers under whom the airline expanded rapidly in both domestic and international markets.

With additional long-range aircraft joining its fleet over the next few years, IndiGo is expected to broaden its global footprint while continuing to rely on its extensive short-haul network as the foundation of its growth strategy.

--IANS

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