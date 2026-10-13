India’s yogasana impresses China, South Africa at BRICS Traditional Games

Ahmedabad, Oct 13 (IANS) India’s yogasana demonstration left delegations from China and South Africa impressed at the first-ever BRICS Traditional and Indigenous Demonstration Games 2026, which brought together close to 160 participants from 10 nations at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex.

The one-day event on Monday celebrated traditional and indigenous sporting disciplines from participating nations, featuring demonstrations ranging from China’s wushu and India’s mallakhamb to Kazakhstan’s togyzkumalak and Brazil’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Yogasana was among the demonstration sports presented by hosts India, alongside mallakhamb and kalaripayattu. The event also highlighted the growing international interest in yogasana, with representatives from China and South Africa expressing their appreciation for the discipline.

“Yoga is one of the activities in South Africa that people use to detox, relieve stress and improve movement and flexibility. We embrace it, and we love it,” Philasande Macwili, Chef-De-Mission of South Africa, told SAI Media.

“It demands a lot from your body. Still, those South Africans who enjoy it practise it every day,” he added.

The 3,000-strong crowd at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex erupted in unison during a high-intensity mallakhamb demonstration by India’s young contingent, which followed a well-choreographed rhythmic yogasana display.

India had also demonstrated its dominance in yogasana at the world championships held in Ahmedabad in June this year, winning 114 medals, including 102 golds. A total of 31 nations won at least one medal, while 10 countries secured at least one gold.

The world championships saw participation from 79 nations and 522 athletes, with the African continent also well represented.

“Today we looked and learned so much about yoga. Even yesterday during practice, we saw young children practising the amazing movements. We want to learn so much more about it,” said Yi Liu, Chef-De-Mission of China.

The event also provided opportunities for athletes from different countries to exchange knowledge and learn about each other’s traditional sports. In one such instance, a Chinese wushu athlete was seen teaching the intricacies of the discipline to athletes from the Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence in Narayanpura.

Beyond the sporting demonstrations, participating delegations praised India’s hospitality and the arrangements made for the event.

Liu said members of the Chinese delegation had been particularly impressed by the welcome they received upon arriving in India.

“I checked with all the members of our delegation. They all said they have never felt more warmly received than they have here in India. Even at the airport where we arrived at midnight, there was a dance group welcoming us, which was very impressive. The breakfast, lunch and dinner were excellent, with local and international flavours. We tried dosa, which was very interesting. Everyone enjoyed their stay in India, and this trip is very memorable in their lives,” Liu said.

Russia also praised the event and the spirit of friendship among the participating nations.

“Thanks to everybody for inviting us to such a great event,” said Zlata Yakovleva, Head of Delegation of Russia, to SAI Media.

“It was unbelievable. The hospitality of the Indian side is awesome. We really enjoyed the hotel, all the venues of the event and how everything looked. I guess the biggest and most favourite part for me is the friendship among the BRICS countries. We really enjoy participating together in such events,” she added.

India fielded the largest contingent of 50 participants, followed by China with 30, Iran with 22 and South Africa with 14.

The demonstration sports featured Belarus’ Gorodki; Bolivia’s Lucha de Cholitas and Tinku; Brazil’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Capoeira; China’s Lion Dance, Wushu and Health Qigong; Iran’s Zoorkhaneh, Haft Sang and Ghanieh; Kazakhstan’s Asyk Atu, Togyzkumalak and Qazaq Kuresi; Russia’s Sambo and Gorodki; South Africa’s Kgati and Iintonga; the UAE’s Altabbah; and India’s Mallakhamb, Yogasana and Kalaripayattu.

Ahmedabad, which will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, thus provided a platform for participating nations to showcase their traditional sporting heritage while fostering cultural exchange and friendship through sport.

--IANS

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