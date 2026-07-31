India's total assistance to Sri Lanka exceeds USD 7.5 billion amid growing bilateral ties

Colombo, July 31 (IANS) India's assistance for development projects in Sri Lanka has exceeded USD 7.5 billion with the projects covering all 25 districts, India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha detailed while chaired a review meeting on India-assisted development projects in island nation along with Sri Lanka's Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Anil Jayantha Fernando.

"With over USD 7.5 billion in assistance, including more than USD 850 million in grants, India’s people-oriented projects span all 25 districts of Sri Lanka - transforming housing, healthcare, education, railways, energy, and livelihoods across Sri Lanka," the Indian High Commission in Colombo posted on X.

On July 21, Jha met Chulamanee Chartsuwan, the new Secretary General of the Colombo Plan and assured her of India's continued support to the Plan's Capacity Building Programme.

"Pleased to meet the new Secretary General of the Colombo Plan H.E Ms. Chulamanee Chartsuwan. Assured her of India's continued support to the Plan's Capacity Building Programme, discussed initiatives proposed in the Plan's 75th anniversary year, and exchanged views on the way ahead for the organisation," Jha wrote on X.

The Colombo Plan is an inter-governmental organisation consisting of 26 member countries operating on the partnership concept of self-help and mutual help to enhance human capital development and south-south cooperation.

On July 14, Jha and Sri Lanka’s Minister of Health’s secretary, Anil Jasinghe, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for an Indian grant to supply medical equipment to Base Hospital in Deniyaya.

Under this MoU, the Indian government will provide a grant assistance of SLR 600 million to equip Deniyaya Hospital, which is being relocated by the Sri Lankan government as a comprehensive disaster preparedness measure due to its current location in a disaster-prone area.

The hospital's relocation is projected for completion within three years, with delivery and installation of equipment aligned with the final phases of construction, according to the Indian High Commission in Colombo press release. The project is part of India's assistance package worth USD 450 million announced for reconstruction and rehabilitation measures in Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah.

India’s people-centric development partnership with Sri Lanka stands out as one of the most important pillars of the bilateral relationship. India’s developmental assistance projects are based on the priorities set by the government and the people of Sri Lanka, according to the Indian High Commission in Colombo statement.

The assistance projects have been widely appreciated for their transparent approach and implementation through the use of local materials and manpower, in a manner that supports the local economy. The assistance focuses on capacity-building, human resource development, uplifting of weaker sections as well as infrastructure development and various other aspects related to daily lives such as housing, education, health, industrial development, livelihood support, transport, etc.

--IANS

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