Karthi's 'Sardar 2' Teaser: S J Suryah shows why he as Black Dagger is indeed the show stealer in this spy thriller!

Chennai, July 31 (IANS) The makers of director P S Mithran's eagerly awaited spy thriller ‘Sardar 2’, featuring actor Karthi in the lead, on Friday released a highly entertaining, action-packed teaser of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Prince Pictures, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share the link to the teaser of the film. It wrote, "The Hunt just got Bigger and Rules don’t apply anymore. #Sardar2Teaser arrives in style."

The teaser begins with an explosive action sequence in a flight that is in air. S J Suryah, then appears saying, "Silence, pin drop silence." He demands silence and then poses a puzzle, asking people if they can, to solve it.

"There are two spies. A father and a son. The father is a rugged person but a strong person. He is also very intelligent. The son is a cool guy. But he is tough. The show might be theirs but I am the show stealer. That is because I am their target," says S J Suryah even as viewers are treated to a series of action clips from the film.

He continues, "Technically, I am the good guy. They are the bad guys. The question is who is going to win this fight? Is it the good villain or the bad heroes? Do you know the answer?." The teaser ends with S J Suryah saying, "Come. Let's do Salsa!"

For the unaware, the film, which has triggered huge expectations, is to hit screens worldwide on September 10 this year.

The unit of the film had wrapped up its shooting in Bangkok in June last year.

Actress Malavika Mohanan, who shared a picture from the sets of the film in Bangkok on her Instagram stories, had in May last year, disclosed during a question and answer session with fans that she would be wrapping up 'Sardar 2' in June, 2025.

Interestingly, the unit completed a 100 days of shooting in April last year.

Director P S Mithran, in an exclusive interview to IANS earlier, had confirmed that dubbing work for the film was also being simultaneously carried out.

While announcing the sequel to Sardar, the makers had released a promo that showed Karthi’s character being sent as a spy to Cambodia. When asked whether the story indeed moved to Cambodia or whether it took place in China, Mithran had said, “Initially, the story goes to Cambodia and then shifts to China.”

A prologue released by the makers last year gave away the fact that actor S J Suryah plays the main antagonist in the film and that his character is called Black Dagger.

On the technical front, 'Sardar 2' has cinematography by George Williams and music by Sam C S. Editing for the film is by Ruben and Art direction is by K Kadhir. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan and the story for the sequel has been written by M R Pon Parthipan, Roju Bipin Ragu and Geevee.

--IANS

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