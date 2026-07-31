CWG 2026: Jadumani Singh in men’s 55kg final with unanimous win over Namibia’s Pumulo

Glasgow, July 31 (IANS) India’s Mandengbam Jadumani Singh assured the country of at least a silver medal after cruising into the men’s 55kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 with a commanding 5-0 unanimous decision over Namibia’s Haoseb Philip Pumulo on Saturday.

Jadumani impressed throughout the three-round semifinal, combining sharp footwork with clean combinations to keep his Namibian opponent on the back foot. All five judges awarded the contest in favour of the Indian boxer, underlining his dominance in the bout.

The scorecards reflected Jadumani’s control, with judges scoring the contest 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 29-28 and 30-27 in his favour.

With the victory, Jadumani has guaranteed India another boxing medal and will now fight for the gold medal in the men’s 55kg final.

The win also continues India’s impressive run in the boxing competition at Glasgow, where several Indian pugilists have advanced to the medal rounds and remain in contention for top honours. Jadumani will now look to cap his campaign with a gold-medal performance in the final.

Earlier, Arundhati Choudhary, Jaismine and Ankush Panghal booked their spots in the finals of their respective weight categories, each assuring India at least a silver medal.

Arundhati Choudhary secured her place in the final of the women’s 70kg with a convincing 4-0 split-decision victory over Wales’ Rosie Eccles in the semifinal.

Arundhati looked in control for most of the bout, using her sharp combinations and effective movement to keep the experienced Welsh boxer under pressure. The Indian impressed the judges with her consistency across the three rounds, earning a 4-0 verdict to book her place in the gold-medal clash.

Jaismine produced a dominant display to book her place in the women’s 57kg boxing final, defeating Lesotho’s Rapelang Maselela via Referee Stops Contest (RSC).

From the opening bell, Jaismine controlled the bout with sharp combinations, precise footwork and relentless aggression. She won the opening round convincingly on all five judges’ scorecards before stepping up the intensity in the second round.

Ankush Panghal also secured his place in the final after outclassing Canada's Joshua Ofori 5-0 to storm into the final of the men's 80kg boxing.

From the opening bell, Jaismine controlled the bout with sharp combinations, precise footwork and relentless aggression. She won the opening round convincingly on all five judges’ scorecards before stepping up the intensity in the second round.

--IANS

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