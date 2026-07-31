PoJK mass repression proves Pakistan treats Kashmiris as instruments: Report

Islamabad, July 31 (IANS) Islamabad's brutal crackdown on the people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) reveals the hollow hypocrisy of its lectures on Kashmiri rights. Pakistan's repression in PoJK is the logical outcome of a political project which considers Kashmiris as instruments instead of citizens, a report has detailed.

The protests, led by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), demanding an end to reserved legislative seats for non-resident “refugees”, reduction in electricity tariffs and basic economic relief began in PoJK on June 5. In response to the protests, Pakistani security forces opened fire on demonstrators, imposed blackouts and carried out mass repression in PoJK, a report in 'Stringer Asia' mentioned.

According to activists and local media reports, the death toll in the ongoing violence in PoJK has crossed over 100.

"This is not 'law and order.' It is occupation logic turned inward. Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif made the mindset explicit: 'I put the protesters of PoJK in the same category as India and consider them as enemies.' Pakistan’s repression in PoJK is not an aberration. It is the logical outcome of a political project that treats Kashmiris as instruments rather than citizens," the report in Stringer Asia stated.

Khawaja Asif's recent statement exposes that loyalty to the Pakistani state and not Kashmiri rights is the non-negotiable condition of existence in PoJK. Pakistan's control in PoJK, the report said, is based on a carefully-managed narrative of autonomy, while real power lies with Islamabad, as all decisions regarding security, foreign policy, and the economy of the occupied territory are taken by Islamabad and the Pakistani military. Institutions of PoJK operate as administrative extensions of Islamabad.

According to the report, the protests in PoJK and the use of lethal force against protesters showcase a structural contradiction at the heart of Pakistan’s Kashmir policy. For years, Pakistan has portrayed itself as the protector of Kashmiri self-determination. However, Pakistani authorities used lethal force against people of PoJK and described them as "enemies" when they demanded basic economic relief, an end to non-resident legislative quotas, affordable electricity from the hydropower generated by their land, and a genuine political voice.

Several videos posted on various social media handles, including that of the JAAC, have showed the brutality of Pakistani forces.

On Thursday, videos shared on social media showed women protesters running desperately to save their lives as local police unleashed terror and opened fire on a peaceful protest rally in PoK's Kotli.

The women protesters had gathered in large numbers and were shouting slogans against the brutality of Pakistani forces in Rawalakot and Mirpur when policemen started firing.

"We have come out to support our brothers. We want to tell them we are with them. We are ready to take a stand with them. Those who are firing at us, I want to tell you, we are not scared of anything," said a woman.

--IANS

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