India and Russia's Sakhalin discuss strengthening collaboration in technology, energy

Moscow, July 31 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, held a meeting with Sakhalin Oblast Governor Valery Limarenko on Friday with discussions focused on strengthening collaboration between India and Sakhalin in Russia's Far East in the fields of trade, technology, education, tourism, energy, pharmaceuticals, health services, and other emerging areas.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed boosting cooperation in education sector with Sakhalin State University (SSU) in engineering and technology, especially oil and gas.

Following the meeting, the Indian Embassy in Russia wrote, "Establishing Indian studies at SSU, alongside academic exchanges and joint research programmes with Indian institutions. Expanding skilled mobility to meet the needs of Sakhalin’s industry. Expanding skilled mobility to meet the needs of Sakhalin’s industry".

During the meeting, Kumar and Limarenko discussed enhancing transport and connectivity, including Northern Sea Route (NSR) and the Eastern Maritime Corridor in partnership with Sakhalin. The two sides also discussed promoting eco-tourism and cultural activities, including IYD celebrations in Sakhalin.

Ambassador invited Sakhalin companies and SSU to participate in INNOPROM India, scheduled to be held from September 9-11 in Delhi, and invited Governor Limarenko to lead a business mission to India to deepen interregional cooperation.

On July 22, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in Manila and discussed various aspects of bilateral ties, the Ukraine conflict and the Gulf situation.

"An in-depth review of our bilateral relations with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia. Reiterated our strong concern regarding the safety of Indian seafarers in the region. Discussed various aspects of our partnership, including trade and; investment, energy and connectivity, science and; technology, and mobility. Also exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict and the Gulf situation," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier in May, Lavrov had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed the various regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ukraine and West Asia.

During the meeting, PM Modi reiterated India's consistent stance of dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward, a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) detailed.

Lavrov had briefed PM Modi on the progress achieved in bilateral cooperation since the meeting of the two leaders in December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

--IANS

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