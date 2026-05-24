India's support deeply valued: China on PM Modi's condolence message over mining accident

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong on Sunday expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of condolence following the loss of lives in the mining accident in Shanxi Province.

He said that the sympathy and support from India are "deeply valued" in the difficult time.

According to the officials on Saturday, a total of 82 people were confirmed dead, while two others remained missing after the coal mine gas explosion on Friday. The gas explosion hit the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan County at 7:29 p.m. on Friday.

A total of 128 people are receiving treatment at hospitals, including two in critical condition and two in serious condition.

In a post on X, Chinese envoy Feihong said, "We appreciate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's kind message of condolence following the mining accident in Shanxi Province. The sympathy and support from the people of India are deeply valued at this difficult time."

"Our thoughts are with the victims, the missing, and their families. We are making every effort in the rescue and relief operations," he said.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday had conveyed his condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping over the loss of lives in the accident.

"Saddened by the loss of lives in a mining accident in Shanxi Province, China. On behalf of the people of India, my condolences to President Xi Jinping and the people of China. May the bereaved families find strength in this tragic hour. Praying for the early and safe recovery of all remaining missing persons," PM Modi wrote on X.

Meanwhile, officials said that toxic and harmful gases under the mine shaft have exceeded safe limits for a long time, posing a risk of secondary disasters.

The company involved in the coal mine explosion was found with "serious violations of laws." Those responsible for the company have been placed under control. The company's coal mines have ceased production for a safety overhaul, said Chen Xiangyang, mayor of Changzhi City, which administers Qinyuan, according to Xinhua news agency.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged all-out rescue of the missing and treatment of the injured and demanded a thorough investigation into the cause, with accountability pursued in accordance with the law.

The investigation team said it will thoroughly ascertain the cause of the accident, clarify the responsibilities of local authorities, industry regulators and the enterprise involved, and mete out strict penalties in accordance with laws and regulations.

--IANS

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