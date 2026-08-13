India's gem, jewellery exports resilient at $9.17 billion in April-July despite global headwinds

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) India's gross gem and jewellery exports rose 2.44 per cent in US dollar terms to $9.17 billion during April-July 2026 due to strong growth in value-added segments such as studded gold and silver jewellery, according to data released by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) on Thursday.

In rupee terms, exports grew 13.58 per cent to Rs 87,078.01 crore during the four-month period compared with the corresponding period last year.

Moreover, studded gold jewellery exports increased 21.09 per cent to $2.24 billion, while silver jewellery exports surged 72.19 per cent to $508.18 million.

Platinum jewellery exports rose 17.20 per cent to $77.82 million, while polished lab-grown diamond exports increased 7.47 per cent to $408.50 million during April-July.

Gold jewellery exports -- including plain and studded jewellery -- grew 5.87 per cent to $4.03 billion.

According to the GJEPC, the growth was led by strong demand from the US, Singapore, Hong Kong and the UK.

However, cut and polished diamond exports declined 8 per cent to $3.60 billion during the period and plain gold jewellery exports also fell 8.46 per cent to $1.80 billion.

GJEPC Chairman Kirit Bhansali said the sector has shown resilience despite a challenging global environment, with value-added segments leading export growth.

He said easing gold prices could support demand in key consuming markets and expressed optimism that business generated at IIJS Bharat Premiere 2026 would translate into shipments in the coming months.

The event attracted more than 61,000 visitors, including over 5,000 international visitors from 80 countries, Bhansali said.

On the recently introduced Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, Bhansali said the 15-year income tax exemption for foreign companies trading rough diamonds through Special Notified Zones could help India evolve from a diamond processing centre into a global diamond trading hub.

--IANS

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