Ayushman Bharat emerges as blueprint for nations seeking to build equitable health systems: Report

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) India's Ayushman Bharat model is increasingly seen as a reference point for nations seeking to build equitable, financially sustainable health systems.

The reforms made in the health sector over the past 10 years have positioned India as a leading example in the global pursuit of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), emerging as a potentially scalable model for low- and middle-income countries of the Global South, a report has detailed.

Ayushman Bharat, a health initiative launched by the Government of India, integrates financial protection, strengthening primary healthcare, digital innovation, and pharmaceutical self-reliance. According to a report in Kuwait-based The Times Kuwait, this initiative is at the centre of the country's transformation.

The flagship insurance component, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), is the world's largest publicly funded health assurance scheme. It provides health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care. More than 7.8 crore hospital admissions have been facilitated through PMJAY since its launch in 2018. Recently, coverage was extended to all citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of income.

The healthcare infrastructure under Ayushman Bharat has witnessed large-scale expansion through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs). These centres provide a comprehensive range of services spanning preventive, promotive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative care, bringing healthcare closer to communities and strengthening primary care delivery.

Digital integration has played an important role in increasing people's access to healthcare. Over 426 million teleconsultations were conducted through AAMs in 2025, while the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission has set up over 863 million digital health accounts, leading to secure, interoperable health records, according to the report.

India has launched the Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele MANAS) initiative, which provides equitable, accessible, affordable and quality mental health care through 24X7 tele-mental health services.

Furthermore, schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) and AMRIT pharmacies have reduced medicine prices, improving affordability for millions.

The Times Kuwait report noted that experts believe Ayushman Bharat represents a structural shift in healthcare governance. It combines decentralised primary care, large-scale insurance coverage, and digital health infrastructure within a unified rights-based framework. This integrated model is increasingly seen as a reference point for countries seeking to build equitable, financially sustainable health systems.

By embedding healthcare within a rights-based and technology-driven architecture, India’s approach demonstrates that UHC can be achieved even in resource-constrained settings, provided there is strong political commitment and system-wide reform. The model’s emphasis on prevention, affordability, and inclusivity positions it as a potential blueprint for the Global South, where governments continue to face challenges in balancing limited resources with growing healthcare demands, the report added.

--IANS

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