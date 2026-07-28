Indian women narrowly lose to Malaysia in World Junior squash group match

Ontario (Canada), July 28 (IANS) The Indian women's team will need to win their final group match against South Africa to advance after narrowly losing 1-2 to Malaysia in the World Squash Junior Team Championships underway in Ontario, Canada.

After Rudra Singh lost to Harleein Tan 5-11, 4-11, 6-11 in the opening match, Anika Dubey was involved in a five-game thriller against higher-ranked Ye San Lee, which the Malaysian clinched 8-11, 11-8, 11-8, 10-12, 11-9.

The outcome of the match depended on the second rubber between Anika and Ye San Lee. After the pair had shared the opening three games, with Lee leading 2-1, the drama reached its peak as Anika fought back from 10-7 down in the fourth to force a deciding game.

However, Lee had other ideas. The Malaysian held her nerve to come through an absorbing fifth game, winning 11–9, drawing a huge roar from the Malaysian bench, and sealing the tie for her team.

With the outcome already decided, India’s No.1 player Anahat Singh took to the court for the final match and brushed aside Whitney Wilson 11-2, 11-4, 11-5 in the concluding match, recording a straightforward straight-games victory.

Meanwhile, the Indian men’s team is drawn to meet Kuwait in the pre-quarterfinals. No.11 seeds Kuwait progressed to the Round of 16 after a strong victory over Chinese Taipei.

Elsewhere, one of the matches of the day took place on Court 5 at White Oaks Resort & Spa, where No.19 seeds Hong Kong, China produced a stunning comeback to defeat No.14 seeds South Africa and secure second place in Group 3.

South Africa made the ideal start, with Joseph Feast completing a remarkable comeback from two games down to defeat Ting To Brogan Cheng 3-2.

However, this proved not to have any effect on Hong Kong, China, who responded immediately as third-string Pak To Lau levelled the tie with a commanding straight-games victory over Benjamin Newman, winning 13-11, 11-4, 12-10.

With the tie level at 1-1, everything came down to the deciding match, where Long Hin Larry Wong held his nerve to defeat Juan-Corné Brand in straight games, sealing a memorable comeback victory and confirming Hong Kong, China’s place in the men’s Round of 16.

In the men’s draw, hosts Canada booked their place in the knockout stage with a comfortable victory over Macau, China. Germany secured second place in Group One with a straight-games victory over New Zealand, while No.13 seeds Australia confirmed their place in the Round of 16 with a win over No.20 seeds Mexico.

--IANS

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