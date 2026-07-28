Raveena Tandon celebrates 31 years of ‘Zamaana Deewana’ co-starring SRK

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who was recently seen in ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, is celebrating the 31st anniversary of her film ‘Zamaana Deewana’ in which she worked with Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from the film. The pictures featured the Bollywood megastar.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “31 years of #ZamaanaDeewana Still remember it fresh in my@memory like it was yesterday. @iamsrk you are the wittiest funniest Co star I worked with”.

“Always a Gentleman. @rameshsippy47 sir it was a pleasure and honour to work with you. I’ve been always lucky to work with the best . @farahkhankunder the songs were a riot to shoot with you and srk being a riot together”, she added.

Earlier, the actress had said that in some states, peaceful student movements were hijacked by “hooligans, political parties, and people looking for opportunities to gain limelight” during the 2026 Jantar Mantar protests.

The actress lauded Mizoram’s peaceful student protests and praised the way they set an example for others. Sharing her pictures, Raveena expressed happiness that people’s voices were finally being heard and said she felt there was hope for meaningful change. She connected the ongoing protests with earlier environmental and wildlife-related movements, saying that many such campaigns often faced setbacks, but people are now becoming more aware of issues that would impact future generations.

She wrote, “Happy and Proud that voices are finally being heard, #studentsprotest #Rishikeshprotest , and there is hope. Till now environmental/ community animals / wildlife / deforestation protests were reaching dead ends and losing battles. People are awakening and the future generations have to realise that this is the only planet we have. There is no Planet B. This is it. This is what we have to save for their future”.

“The peaceful protests in Mizoram and other states have led by example. Salute to Them. Unfortunately, some states the peaceful student movement was hijacked by hooligans , political parties and some there just for opportunities to make reels and get some limelight. Ultimately, it was a Victory for the rightful demands”, she added.

--IANS

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