Dev Anand’s son Suneil Anand passes away at 70 in UK

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actor Suneil Anand, the son of late actor Dev Anand, passed away at the age of 70 in the UK. He suffered a heart attack in London while travelling from the US to India, with a stopover in the UK.

He was rushed to a hospital after a cardiac arrest. Following an initial evaluation, doctors decided to carry out a stent procedure. However, before the surgery could be performed, he suffered another heart attack. Despite repeated efforts by the medical team to revive him, he passed away.

He died at the same hospital where his father, Dev Anand, had breathed his last years ago. Suneil Anand made his acting debut with the 1984 film Anand Aur Anand, directed by Dev Anand. He also appeared in films including Car Thief, Main Tere Liye and Master.

However, unlike his father, he did not establish a long-lasting career in Bollywood and gradually stepped away from the spotlight, choosing to lead a private life. Despite his brief acting career, he remained closely associated with the Anand family's cinematic legacy.

Dev Anand was one of the most charismatic and influential stars in the history of Hindi cinema. He was known for his effortless charm, distinctive dialogue delivery and youthful screen presence, and emerged as a leading superstar during the 1950s and 1960s.

He co-founded Navketan Films, a banner that produced several landmark movies and introduced fresh talent to the industry. His stylish persona, trademark nodding gait and fashionable image inspired generations of fans and actors alike. The actor was honoured with the Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

--IANS

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