July 28, 2026 9:57 PM हिंदी

Britney Spears triggers minor explosion while melting glass

Britney Spears triggers minor explosion while melting glass

Los Angeles, July 28 (IANS) Pop icon Britney Spears seems to be engaging with borderline dangerous hobbies. The singer-songwriter recently took to her Instagram, and shared a video in which she spoke about toying around with a melting machine.

During the process, she revealed that she triggered a minor explosion but was safe as she was wearing safety gear.

She wrote in the caption, “Ok, I’ll be honest, the melting machine blew up and there was a minor explosion when I tried to melt the glass. So the instructor said, ‘You need to actually come to our real practice, where we do this in our offices’. But to watch glass melt was really different and so beautiful until sparks started going everywhere and it exploded”.

She further mentioned, “We had headgear on, so we were safe. I kept it for two months, even though it had a huge hole in it, but someone threw it away. I’m honestly embarrassed to show this, but I think creative people are always a bit weird”.

Earlier, the singer shared some tips on taking care of feet, as she has hurt her foot twice.

She wrote, “If your feet are symbolic to your soul, take care of them. God speed and awaken them, yet then know when to be selfish and take care of yourself. I haven’t been posting that much. I dance for myself lately and I’ve hurt my foot twice. I’m learning to be kinder to myself n I’m thinking of starting a cool business making soap, and candles and quitting IG … If you know me, I’m actually a real nerd and I get fascinated with the smallest things (sic)”.

“Here is some silly footage of me the night I made a stain glass lamp. It doesn't show the end product and the blowing machine that melts it … oh well (sic)”, she added.

--IANS

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