July 28, 2026 7:52 PM हिंदी

Sunny Deol says, ‘Everyone knows Karan is my son’

Sunny Deol says, ‘Everyone knows Karan is my son’

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Bollywood actor Karan Deol, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Batwara 1947’, has shared that he has never really used the phrase, “Do you know who my father is?”. On Tuesday, the actor attended the trailer launch of the film along with his father Sunny Deol in the city.

During the event, Karan was asked by the media about the dialogue in the trailer, “Tu janta nahi mera baap kaun hai (You don’t know who my father is)?”, and if he has ever used the phrase in real life.

Responding to the same, he said, “Not really. This is the first time I have said this”.

Sunny chimed in, as he said, “But everyone knows he is my son”.

Meanwhile, the trailer of ‘Batwara 1947’ It showcases the emotional and cinematic scale of the time when India witnessed a massive humanitarian crisis in the form of the Partition of India while on its way to gaining independence from the British Raj.

The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Preity G Zinta, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh, and follows a family whose lives are irrevocably altered as violence, fear and forced migration tear apart communities that once lived side by side. Yet, amid unimaginable loss and deepening divisions, the film celebrates the courage to choose kindness over hatred and hope over despair.

The film captures hope and resilience that emerged during one of history’s most turbulent chapters. The story has reportedly remained banned in Pakistan, and it adds another layer to the film, making it one of the most intriguing historical releases to look forward to. The film also reunites the dream team of Aamir Khan, A. R. Rahman, and Javed Akhtar, who have worked on the cult-classic ‘Lagaan’. It also marks the much-awaited reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.

The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

--IANS

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