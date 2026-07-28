With 16,086 MW installed wind power capacity, Gujarat takes the lead

Gandhinagar, July 28 (IANS) Demonstrating its potential and unmatched leadership in the field of renewable energy production, Gujarat has emerged as the ‘clear leader’ in both installed wind energy capacity and power generation.

With 16,086 MW installed wind power capacity, Gujarat has taken a decisive edge over other states.

According to the government’s official estimates, the total installed capacity of wind energy projects in the country is 57443 MW, as on June 30, 2026.

According to data shared by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Gujarat’s installed wind capacity has reached 16,086 MW, accounting for a lion’s share of wind generation in the state.

In addition, the state generated an impressive 33,706 million units (MUs) of wind power during FY 2025 26, accounting for nearly one-third of India’s total wind energy output.

India’s overall installed wind capacity now stands at 57,443 MW, with annual generation rising to 106 billion units in FY 2025 26.

Gujarat’s contribution has been pivotal in this national achievement, underscoring the state’s commitment to sustainable growth, energy security, and climate responsibility.

Several initiatives have supported this growth trajectory. The Green Energy Corridor Scheme has facilitated the creation of new transmission lines and substations, ensuring smooth evacuation of renewable power. Waivers on Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) charges have encouraged investment, while the National Repowering and Life Extension Policy for Wind Power Projects, 2023 has modernised existing infrastructure.

The Offshore Wind Energy Lease Rules, 2023 and the launch of the Viability Gap Funding Scheme for Offshore Wind Projects opened new avenues for future expansion.

Moreover, the state’s proactive alignment with these national policies has been instrumental in achieving seamless integration of wind energy into the grid.

The state’s emphasis on innovation, coupled with investor-friendly policies, has created a robust ecosystem for renewable energy development. This has not only boosted installed capacity but also ensured record levels of generation, making Gujarat a model for other states to emulate.

By leading the way in renewable energy, Gujarat is contributing significantly to India’s ambitious targets for 2030, which include achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity and reducing carbon emissions intensity.

The state’s success story is a shining example of how visionary leadership, strategic planning, and effective execution can transform challenges into opportunities.

--IANS

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