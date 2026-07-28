Ireland recall Stirling for Afghanistan ODIs, hand debuts to Moondra, Calitz and McDonough

Dublin, July 28 (IANS) Ireland have recalled captain Paul Stirling for the first three matches of their five-match ODI series against Afghanistan, marking the opener's return after recovering from the injury he sustained during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Cricket Ireland on Tuesday announced a 14-member squad for the opening three games of the series, which begins on August 5. The squad also features maiden ODI call-ups for Jai Moondra, Ben Calitz and Byron McDonough following their impressive recent performances.

Moondra and Calitz were part of Ireland's historic T20I series victory over reigning Men's T20 World Cup champions India, with their displays earning them opportunities in the 50-over format.

Ireland, however, will be without several experienced players because of injuries. Fast bowlers Josh Little, Matt Holland, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Jordan Neill and David Delany were all unavailable for selection.

The Afghanistan series will also mark the first assignment for newly appointed head coach Gary Wilson, who said he was excited to begin his tenure with an important ODI contest.

"I am very much looking forward to the series against Afghanistan. These are our first ODIs in 15 months, and in the intervening period, many players have put their hand up for selection, which is a great place to be," Wilson said.

"There is a great rivalry that has built up over the years between the two teams, and I expect that to continue during this series.

"We have selected a squad that is reflective of the way in which we want to play," he added.

Ireland and Afghanistan have developed a competitive rivalry across formats over the past decade, with several closely fought contests in both bilateral cricket and ICC events.

The five-match ODI series will begin at Bready on August 5, with the second match also scheduled at the same venue on August 7. The remaining three matches will be played at Stormont on August 10, 12 and 15.

Ireland squad for first three ODIs: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Cade Carmichael, George Dockrell, Gavin Hoey, Andrew McBrine, Liam McCarthy, Byron McDonough, Jai Moondra, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker

--IANS

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