Australia: Indian Air Force actively engages in Exercise Pitch Black

Darwin (Australia), July 28 (IANS) The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday said that its contingent is actively engaged in the Exercise Pitch Black 2026 alongside the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) and Air Forces from 20 nations in Australia's Darwin.

Exercise Pitch Black 2026 is a biennial multinational air combat exercise that brings together Air Forces of top countries and provides a unique opportunity to enhance interoperability besides strengthening operational cooperation.

"The Indian Air Force contingent is actively engaged in Exercise Pitch Black 2026 alongside the Royal Australian Air Force and Air Forces from 20 nations," the IAF stated on X.

"A spectacular Rafale flypast over Darwin's iconic Mindil Beach marked the opening of the exercise. The IAF contingent also clinched Gold in the multinational football tournament. Training Together. Integrating Seamlessly. Flying Stronger," it added.

Last week, the Indian contingent met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the opening ceremony of Exercise Pitch Black 2026 at Darwin.

"From the seabed to the sky - the India-Australia defence relations are set to touch the sky with glory! Our Indian Air Force contingent had the privilege to interact with Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese during the opening ceremony of Exercise Pitch Black 2026 at Darwin," the Indian High Commission in Australia posted on X.

"Four Rafale aircraft with around 100 Air Warriors from the IAF are honing their air combat skills alongside participants from 20 other countries in Exercise Pitch Black 2026, the largest international air combat exercise in the Southern hemisphere, hosted by Australia," it added.

Earlier on July 17, the IAF contingent arrived in Australia for Exercise Pitch Black 2026. The exercise will sharpen operational synergy and facilitate the exchange of best practices, according to the statement released by the Indian Air Force.

Being held from July 20 to August 07, Exercise Pitch Black is the RAAF's premier biennial multinational air combat exercise. The exercise derives its name from its emphasis on night flying over the vast unpopulated areas of northern Australia.

–IANS

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