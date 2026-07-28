Ten Doeschate, Dilip's contracts are over, BCCI will pick replacements soon, says secy Saikia

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has allowed the annual contracts of assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate and fielding coach T. Dilip with the Indian men’s cricket team to run their course and will announce replacements soon, the board secretary Devajit Saikia told IANS on Tuesday.

The BCCI has decided to replace the two key members of the support staff as their contracts are already over, thus ending undue speculation over the matter.

“T Dilip’s contract was on extension for the last one year. His contract was over last year, but we gave him an extension of one additional year. As far as Ryan ten Doeschate is concerned, it was over on June 10. So, once their contract periods were over, they continued till the India-England series was over on July 19. That is over now, and their contracts have been given no further extension," Saikia told IANS on Tuesday.

“As a result, we are now releasing them. So, a lot of theories and speculations were going on that there was some resignation, etc - that is not the case. Once their contract periods were over, we were not extending them. We are now going to recruit new people and are in the process of it. In a day or two, we will announce the replacement - I mean the persons who will take their positions,” Saikia said.

Former Netherlands batting stakwart, Ryan ten Doeschate has ended his stint as the Indian team's assistant coach following the conclusion of the white-ball tour of England and informed the BCCI of his decision while the team was still in the United Kingdom, shortly after India suffered defeats in both the T20I and ODI series against England.

"A chief reason behind Ryan's contract not extending was due to longer travel periods away from his young family based in London."

Ten Doeschate joined the Indian support staff after Gautam Gambhir succeeded Rahul Dravid as head coach in the aftermath of India's victorious 2024 T20 World Cup campaign. Regarded as one of Gambhir's trusted lieutenants, the former all-rounder worked across multiple areas of the setup, contributing to both the batting and fielding units as part of the team's coaching group.

During his tenure, India enjoyed notable success in white-ball cricket, lifting the 2025 Asia Cup before successfully defending the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2026.

The Test side, however, endured a difficult period during the same phase. India relinquished the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on their tour of Australia before suffering successive home series defeats, including a 3-0 loss to New Zealand and a 2-0 defeat against South Africa, as the team navigated a transition in the longest format.

Fielding coach, T Dilip was a member of the coaching staff since 2021 and was a part of the side winning the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup, and then the 2025 Champions Trophy and 2026 Men's T20 World Cup.

"It is learnt that Shubhadeep Ghosh is in consideration to be the fielding coach for the upcoming Test series in Sri Lanka. It is also understood that his appointment to the role can be mostly for the time being, though other candidates like Dishant Yagnik can be in the mix too."

--IANS

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